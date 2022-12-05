‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto headed to Robinson Center in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Joe Gatto announced that the Robinson Center in Little Rock is one of his stops on his upcoming comedy tour.

Gatto announced that he was extending his “Night of Comedy” tour into 2023 and would be adding Little Rock to the list of new locations.

The comedian is most known for his role in the show “Impractical Jokers”, although he announced that he left the show in August to focus on his personal life.

The tour will come to Robison Center on March 24, 2023, and ticket prices will start at $39.75.

More information about the tour can be found at Ticketmaster.com .

