For New Orleans native Wendell Pierce, the role of a lifetime is now his, portraying Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s iconic “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway. The play is revived there every decade, and Pierce is preceded by a bevy of great American actors who’ve inhabited the role, beginning in 1949 with Lee J. Cobb and then no less than George C. Scott, Dustin Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Brian Dennehy.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO