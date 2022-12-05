Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Craig Louis Curtis
Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, Craig Louis Curtis, age 75, passed away on December 6, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born in Carbon County at the Carbon Hospital in Price, Utah, on December 25, 1946 to George Louis Curtis and Laumarjorie Jewkes Curtis. He was the second child born of four children.
etvnews.com
Retiring Emery School Board Member Honored for 32 Years of Service
After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.
etvnews.com
Final 2022 Employee of the Month Announced
The final Carbon County Employee of the Month for 2022 was announced on Wednesday evening as Elaine Gurule of the custodial department. Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne presented this recognition during the commission meeting that evening, stating that Gurule has been employed with the county since March. Payne said that she personally wanted to thank Gurule for being very social and always making her laugh.
etvnews.com
Commissioners Approve 2023 Tentative Budget
As the year comes to an end, the Carbon County Commission must be presented with the proposed 2023 budget to begin the annual process. This was completed on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing. Marsing stated that each year, they meet with department heads to determine what is...
etvnews.com
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
Comments / 0