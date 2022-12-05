After serving for 32 years on the Emery County School Board, Marie Guymon Johnson was honored at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. At her last meeting as an elected board member from District #4, she was presented with gifts and gratitude for her many years of service. A video from Huntington Elementary showed students giving thanks to “Nana Marie” was also shown during the meeting. The students thanked for her many years of teaching and providing accompaniment for various programs and activities.

