People are calling this Christmas tree bauble hack 'absolutely brilliant'
The holiday season might be the most wonderful time of the year for many but it can also be the most stressful, especially when it comes to decorating. Now, one mum has shared her hack to take some of the stress out of putting up your Christmas tree, and let's just say that the internet is obsessed.
Brits are freaking out after seeing how these American film characters pull their Christmas crackers
Christmas crackers are a popular tradition around British dinner tables during the festive season, but a scene from one American movie proves the same cannot be said for our friends across the pond. As someone with a few Americans in my family, I know how this goes. Everyone's positioned around...
Mum's Lorax style Christmas tree leaves people divided
Some households are very particular about how they decorate their Christmas trees - whether it's with carefully-placed, colour-co-ordinated baubles and lights, or an eye-catching mish-mash of tinsel and ornaments collected from over the years. But one mum really turned heads online when she shared how she created her 'Lorax'-style Christmas...
‘Scarred’ mortician mum lists the dangerous Christmas decorations and snacks that are banned in her house
A mum has shared the Christmas decorations and snacks she won't allow in her house because she's a 'scarred mortician'. Lauren Eliza has amassed more than 850,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares insights from her macabre profession in a bid to normalise death. But just because she wants to...
Mum sparks debate after asking child-free colleague to work her Christmas Day shift
A mum has sparked a debate online after revealing she asked her child-free colleague to work her Christmas Day shift, saying she felt she had ‘no choice’. The topic was brought up in the ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ forum on Mumsnet, where the mum admitted she felt ‘terrible’ asking her co-worker to work Christmas.
Couple called 'bad parents' for hosting McDonald's themed birthday party for one-year-old daughter
Most '90s kids will remember attending a McDonald's birthday party at some point in their childhood — but one couple decided to revive the tradition with a special party for their own daughter. Instead of a simple Happy Meal, the parents had cardboard boxes filled with fries and burgers...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
Married At First sight star sparks outrage over 'obese' mannequin comments
Married At First Sight star Daniel Holmes has sparked outrage after criticising 'delusional' sportswear brands for using plus size mannequins. Daniel, who appeared in this year's season of MAFS Australia, upset a lot of fans this week when he claimed that the plus size mannequins in Nike Stores are 'promoting early death.'
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Woman praised for the legacy she has left after being dissected live on TV
Warning: This article contains material that some may find distressing. Emotional Channel 4 viewers are praising one woman for the legacy she has left behind after donating her body to be dissected on television. Mum Toni Crews is the subject of the new documentary My Dead Body after she passed...
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
People are only just finding out hack to cut a cucumber in 10 seconds
People are only just finding out an amazing hack that allows you dice up a cucumber in a matter of seconds, ready to throw into a salad. These days, it seems daft to waste time peeling, slicing and chopping when there are nifty tricks to help speed things up – like this cucumber hack:
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six
The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Single mum says guys always ghost her after the first date when they find out one thing
A single mum has claimed men 'ghost' her after the first date when they find out one, certain thing. Now, it's safe to say that the majority of us will have had some kind of experience with 'ghosting' in our dating lives... and those who will agree it's certainly not the nicest thing to experience.
Woman calls out plane passenger for sending a rude text about her weight
It's no secret that using public transport can be a minefield, as you can and often do get seated next to less-than-pleasant fellow travellers. But for one woman who recently got on a plane, she found herself seated next to a more formidable character than most, who proceeded to fat shame her over text.
Grieving mum slams hospital where her baby daughter died after doctors missed warning signs
A grieving Australian mum has slammed the hospital where her baby died and claimed that warning signs were missed. Shontell Falconer, from Queensland, has accused Mackay Hospital of failing to spot the symptoms of pre-eclampsia when she gave birth to her daughter Rahni in 2020. According to the NHS, pre-eclampsia...
Woman who was diagnosed with Alzheimers in her 50s shares early signs to look out for
A brave mum who was told she had Alzheimer's in her late 50s has opened up about the symptoms she experienced in the hopes of helping other sufferers of the disease. Jude Thorp, now 59, was just 57 when she was given the devastating news of her diagnosis but insists ‘life can be rich’ despite the challenges that Alzheimer's brings.
Woman who became grandmother in her thirties says it’s the best thing that ever happened to her
A woman who became a grandma in her thirties said it is the 'best thing' to ever happen to her. Elizabeth Elliott, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, had her daughter Chloe in her teens and assumed she wouldn't follow in her footsteps - even discouraging the idea of being a young mum.
Woman found emotional letter she wrote to herself that was hidden in Christmas decorations
Christmas letters are a much-loved tradition for many around the world. This is especially the case for children, who are encouraged to write letters to Santa, letting him know what they're hoping for as presents. But this woman had a very different message for herself:. These letters often have a...
Martin Lewis issues advice for anyone using microwaves over Christmas
As Christmas Day looms, many of us will be starting to devise our plan of action in the kitchen. Turkeys, nut roasts, sprouts and all the trimmings - whatever it is you’re rustling up on the big day - kitchens up and down the UK will be jam packed come 25 December.
