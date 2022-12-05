ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are calling this Christmas tree bauble hack 'absolutely brilliant'

The holiday season might be the most wonderful time of the year for many but it can also be the most stressful, especially when it comes to decorating. Now, one mum has shared her hack to take some of the stress out of putting up your Christmas tree, and let's just say that the internet is obsessed.
Mum's Lorax style Christmas tree leaves people divided

Some households are very particular about how they decorate their Christmas trees - whether it's with carefully-placed, colour-co-ordinated baubles and lights, or an eye-catching mish-mash of tinsel and ornaments collected from over the years. But one mum really turned heads online when she shared how she created her 'Lorax'-style Christmas...
Married At First sight star sparks outrage over 'obese' mannequin comments

Married At First Sight star Daniel Holmes has sparked outrage after criticising 'delusional' sportswear brands for using plus size mannequins. Daniel, who appeared in this year's season of MAFS Australia, upset a lot of fans this week when he claimed that the plus size mannequins in Nike Stores are 'promoting early death.'
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Woman praised for the legacy she has left after being dissected live on TV

Warning: This article contains material that some may find distressing. Emotional Channel 4 viewers are praising one woman for the legacy she has left behind after donating her body to be dissected on television. Mum Toni Crews is the subject of the new documentary My Dead Body after she passed...
People are only just finding out hack to cut a cucumber in 10 seconds

People are only just finding out an amazing hack that allows you dice up a cucumber in a matter of seconds, ready to throw into a salad. These days, it seems daft to waste time peeling, slicing and chopping when there are nifty tricks to help speed things up – like this cucumber hack:
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six

The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Woman calls out plane passenger for sending a rude text about her weight

It's no secret that using public transport can be a minefield, as you can and often do get seated next to less-than-pleasant fellow travellers. But for one woman who recently got on a plane, she found herself seated next to a more formidable character than most, who proceeded to fat shame her over text.
Woman who was diagnosed with Alzheimers in her 50s shares early signs to look out for

A brave mum who was told she had Alzheimer's in her late 50s has opened up about the symptoms she experienced in the hopes of helping other sufferers of the disease. Jude Thorp, now 59, was just 57 when she was given the devastating news of her diagnosis but insists ‘life can be rich’ despite the challenges that Alzheimer's brings.
