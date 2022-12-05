Read full article on original website
Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 978; 2 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 9, 2022, there are currently 978 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been two deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,638 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia Poison Center offers safety recommendations for the holiday season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Holidays are a time for joy, and the West Virginia Poison Center has some recommendations for families to have a safe, enjoyable season. Discs, buttons, or coin batteries are in several items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries...
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
