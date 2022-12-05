ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
HINTON, WV

