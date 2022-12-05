Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
zip06.com
Celebrity Status
Children flocked to Santa Claus a soon as he stepped off stage at the Dec. 2 tree lighting on the Guilford Green. Kids were eager to share their wish list while parents were hoping to snap a quick photo.
zip06.com
Thank You to All
To honor military veterans, as well as to support the Guilford Meals on Wheels program, Guilford Interfaith Volunteers (GIV) hosted the 21st Annual Patriotic Dinner on Veterans Day. Over 150 guests gathered at the Guilford Community Center for the event after a two-year break. Thank you to all who supported...
zip06.com
A New Recruit?
Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
zip06.com
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
zip06.com
Making Spirits Bright
The Branford High School Music Makes Choir performed holiday favorites at different businesses for customers during Branford’s annual Sip & Stroll. The Music Makers are currently fundraising for a trip to Disney Studios to perform with Disney artists and a possible spot on an upcoming movie. Performing inside of BACA are (left to right) Nicholas Colombo, Tiffany Meeks, Jade Baccarelli, Grace D’Addio, Layla Richmond, and Levi Berger.
zip06.com
At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On
The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
zip06.com
Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour
Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
zip06.com
Urgently Need Volunteers
Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
zip06.com
A Masterful Performance
Cappella Cantorum Masterworks Chorus performed holiday favorites at John Winthrop Middle School on Dec. 4 under the direction of Simon Holt. The chorus was accompanied by the Cappella Cantorum Orchestra and pianist Patrice Newman. The concert also featured soloists mezzo-soprano Rachel Abrams and bass-baritone Christopher Grundy. For more information about...
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
zip06.com
Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations
First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
