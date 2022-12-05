ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

nehomemag.com

Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue

If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
DARIEN, CT
zip06.com

Celebrity Status

Children flocked to Santa Claus a soon as he stepped off stage at the Dec. 2 tree lighting on the Guilford Green. Kids were eager to share their wish list while parents were hoping to snap a quick photo.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Thank You to All

To honor military veterans, as well as to support the Guilford Meals on Wheels program, Guilford Interfaith Volunteers (GIV) hosted the 21st Annual Patriotic Dinner on Veterans Day. Over 150 guests gathered at the Guilford Community Center for the event after a two-year break. Thank you to all who supported...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

A New Recruit?

Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Encore!

Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Making Spirits Bright

The Branford High School Music Makes Choir performed holiday favorites at different businesses for customers during Branford’s annual Sip & Stroll. The Music Makers are currently fundraising for a trip to Disney Studios to perform with Disney artists and a possible spot on an upcoming movie. Performing inside of BACA are (left to right) Nicholas Colombo, Tiffany Meeks, Jade Baccarelli, Grace D’Addio, Layla Richmond, and Levi Berger.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On

The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour

Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Urgently Need Volunteers

Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctbites.com

Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +

When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
OXFORD, CT
zip06.com

A Masterful Performance

Cappella Cantorum Masterworks Chorus performed holiday favorites at John Winthrop Middle School on Dec. 4 under the direction of Simon Holt. The chorus was accompanied by the Cappella Cantorum Orchestra and pianist Patrice Newman. The concert also featured soloists mezzo-soprano Rachel Abrams and bass-baritone Christopher Grundy. For more information about...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
zip06.com

Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts

The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations

First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
MADISON, CT

