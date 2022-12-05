COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is about time we get some sunshine here in the Midlands. It has been yet another gloomy and cloudy day and we even saw some showers moving through the area. That rain will end overnight and we will begin to dry out. Clouds look to stick around but, as high pressure builds in we are expecting the possibility of some sunshine later in the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer especially if the clouds begin to thin early As of right now we look to reach the middle to upper 50s for most places in the afternoon.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO