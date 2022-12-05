Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
Cooler weather continues with rain expected midweek
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is about time we get some sunshine here in the Midlands. It has been yet another gloomy and cloudy day and we even saw some showers moving through the area. That rain will end overnight and we will begin to dry out. Clouds look to stick around but, as high pressure builds in we are expecting the possibility of some sunshine later in the afternoon on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer especially if the clouds begin to thin early As of right now we look to reach the middle to upper 50s for most places in the afternoon.
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
WLTX.com
The North All-Stars defeat the South 22-14 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Spring Valley linebacker Evan Javis recorded two interceptions, his seconds coming in the final minutes of a 22-14 win for the North All-Stars over the South in the 75th annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The win was bittersweet for Javis...
WLTX.com
Camden defensive lineman is named the state's Mr. Football
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the second time in the history of Camden football, the state's highest individual honor for high school football is coming home to Kershaw County. Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was named the winner of the award with the official announcement coming at halftime of Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at Myrtle Beach.
WLTX.com
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
WLTX.com
Zia Cooke, reserves lead South Carolina women over Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina, boosted by coach Dawn Staley's early substitutions, beat Liberty 88-39 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (9-0) returned from a week-long break for exams. Not liking what she saw from her starting five, Staley brought in...
WLTX.com
Dutch Fork running back decommits from JMU, opens up his recruitment
IRMO, S.C. — Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green has been committed to James Madison University since August but that has changed after Green received a pair of ACC offers Thursday night. With his first Power 5 offer coming from Clemson, Green received a second offer from the ACC...
WLTX.com
FOUND SAFE: Orangeburg 5-year-old found with father in Virginia
Aspen Jeter was missing after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving day. She was found with her father, he has been charged with murder.
WLTX.com
Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl gives Coach Robin Bacon a winning send-off
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Robin Bacon has been in the coaching profession for more than 30 years with head coaching stints at A.C. Flora and Spring Valley High Schools. Bacon had been in charge of the Viking program since 2015 but last month, he announced he would be resigning as the Vikings' head coach when the season ended. So, when Spring Valley fell at J.L. Mann in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, Bacon's tenure on the sidelines ended although he did have one other game lined up.
WLTX.com
Irmo graduate, Gamecock defensive back named SEC All-Freshman
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori as been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, quite the honor for the Irmo product to be honored by those coaches who have seen plenty of game video of #21. A 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, Emmanwori started 11...
WLTX.com
DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there.
WLTX.com
The Jarvis Green Sweepstakes has opened up after offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green has announced he has decommitted from James Madison. That decision comes after his first offers from Power 5 programs.
WLTX.com
Palmetto State players earn FCS All-America honors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State linebacker B.J. Davis and Furman tight end Ryan Miller have earned their way onto the Hero Sports FCS All-America Team. A product of South Pointe High School, Davis led the Bulldogs in all tackling categories with 64 solos, 30 assisted and 94 total tackles. The redshirt junior also provided five interceptions and seven pass breakups.
WLTX.com
Kroeger earns All-America status from the Walter Camp Football Foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has used his left foot to gain national attention and his skills in that arena have landed him on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Team. Kroeger has been named to the Second Team after a season which saw him average...
