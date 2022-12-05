Chicago-area churches gather holiday gifts for the incarcerated: 'They need to know people care about them'

Read full article on original website
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
fox32chicago.com
Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday. Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes. At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the...
fox32chicago.com
Local company giving away bikes for Christmas
CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'. The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstated Father Michael Pfleger on Saturday, saying "there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty" of sex abuse. "I just want to thank you for your love, believing in me," Pfleger told parishioners on Saturday afternoon. "I apologize for taking you through all this craziness again because of me. I love you. I'll talk with you soon."
fox32chicago.com
Salvation Army bell ringers aim to raise $1.5M in 4 hours
CHICAGO - Salvation Army bell ringers set out to reach a big goal Friday of raising $1.5 million across the country in just four hours. The Salvation Army Chicago Temple jumped to help this effort, setting up a red kettle outside Starbucks Reserve on the Mag Mile. "I thought this...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend: 'No questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting two gun turn-in events this Saturday. Residents are asked to submit their unwanted guns in order to receive a prepaid $100 gift card. For each BB, replica or air gun, participants will receive a $10 gift card. Officers will be at the...
fox32chicago.com
New federal grants to help provide trauma-informed care in Illinois schools
Chicago Public School and the Illinois State Board of Education were awarded nearly $3 million to go toward trauma support in schools. The money comes from a from a grant program created by Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Danny Davis.
fox32chicago.com
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
fox32chicago.com
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
fox32chicago.com
90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
fox32chicago.com
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire Department warns holiday decorations can be dangerous
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department hosted its annual holiday fire dangers demonstration at the Quinn Fire Academy. Almost a third of fires they see this time of year are caused by holiday decorations. The biggest culprits are live Christmas trees. The fire commissioner says safety begins at the tree lot.
fox32chicago.com
'It's frustrating': Parents say they were left with many unanswered questions following 'soft lockdown'
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
