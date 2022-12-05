ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run

By Skylar Eagle
 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court. Jose Guevara-Bonilla, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree Manslaughter, Second-degree Assault, Violent Felony and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Without Reporting.

Hundreds gather for Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Empire State Plaza

The crash happened on October 24, 2022. Police say they found Larry Cunningham dead at the scene of the crash on Third Avenue in Albany. Police claim Guevara-Bonilla was drunk and speeding without a driver’s license when he ran into Cunningham, who was walking on the sidewalk. Guevara-Bonilla was remanded to Albany County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

