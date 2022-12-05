Georgia runoff: Betting markets show Raphael Warnock favorite over Herschel Walker

Read full article on original website
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election
Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia sits down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss his state's runoff Senate election between the GOP's Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss
Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor says he couldn't bring himself to vote for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker or Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock are facing off in the Georgia runoff to determine the control of the Senate.
Herschel Walker 'one of the worst' candidates in history: GOP Georgia lieutenant governor
The lieutenant governor of Georgia believes Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is one of the worst candidates the GOP has ever chosen. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said in an interview with CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that he does not think Walker is the right challenger for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The two are facing off in a runoff election on Tuesday.
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
What the Georgia Runoff Revealed
Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
'Saturday Night Live' tackles Herschel Walker's campaign in Georgia runoff election
The runoff for Georgia's remaining US Senate seat took the spotlight during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show started with Republican senators meeting with Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker to talk about Tuesday's election.
5 takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
The Georgia Senate runoff race, which cost $380 million in total, underscored how deeply the country is divided going into 2023.
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel identifies 'massive' reason for midterm losses
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she has identified one of the "massive" reasons Republicans significantly underperformed in last month's midterm elections. McDaniel said a "massive amount" of ticket-splitting was one of the top factors that led to GOP losses in some key races this election cycle despite winning...
One early sign that enthusiasm for Trump 2024 bid is waning
In the days following former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be launching a White House bid for 2024, the main fundraising committee behind his campaign saw a major haul in donations — but not quite as high as in the past. Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising...
