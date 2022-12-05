Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Commissioners file zoning paperwork ahead of Dec. 16 jail hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kassy Feemster represents the third generation in her family to own an acre homestead on Bremer Road. Each year, she plants a tree to honor her grandpa, and her children love the freedom of the open land. However, she’s afraid it is all going...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Henry responds to public access counselor’s opinion on release of arrest video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement on Thursday in response to Indiana’s Public Access Counselor finding that the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose the incident report and body footage of his October OWI arrest. 21Alive’s...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
WANE-TV
2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
WANE-TV
Foellinger Foundation approves $2.95M in grants for nonprofits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors approved $2.95 million in grants Friday for nonprofits that provide services throughout Allen County. Fourteen organizations will receive funding through the grants:. Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center. Brightpoint. Catholic Charities. Courageous Healing. Covenant Community Development Corporation. Cross...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
WANE-TV
Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
WANE-TV
‘Santa on Tour’ toy drive spreads holiday cheer to Fort Wayne families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus is comin’ to town on Saturday, thanks to local organizations who are giving back to families this season. ‘Santa on Tour’ is providing gifts for kids ages 2-12 through donations from the community. The toy drive is being held at...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
WANE-TV
Spirit of Christmas set to return to the Allen County Courthouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16. Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more...
WANE-TV
Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach programs give away winter clothes to families in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families who need clothes to keep warm throughout the winter months can come to a holiday giveaway Saturday in Fort Wayne. Ayers Community Outreach and Pie’s Clothing Closet have collected clothes, shoes, coats and more for men, women, kids and babies to have for free.
WANE-TV
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Comments / 0