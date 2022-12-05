ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Related
Daily Standard

County slated for roundabout

AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Foellinger Foundation approves $2.95M in grants for nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors approved $2.95 million in grants Friday for nonprofits that provide services throughout Allen County. Fourteen organizations will receive funding through the grants:. Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center. Brightpoint. Catholic Charities. Courageous Healing. Covenant Community Development Corporation. Cross...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
WANE-TV

Spirit of Christmas set to return to the Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16. Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH

