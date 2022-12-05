ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

KTEN.com

Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KXII.com

Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital. According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property. The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe,...
KTEN.com

Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A 32-year-old Tishomingo woman was killed in a Johnston County crash in on Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the incident involved two motorcycles traveling about one mile north of Milburn on State Highway 48A. Mesha A. Romero, who was a passenger aboard...
waurikanewsjournal.com

Waurika Chief of Police Report

City of Waurika arrests for this past week. 2. Wayne Steen- Pos Par, Pos Meth, Pos Marijuana, Expired License, No Insurance, Warrant 3 Counts of Child Endangerment. 3. Kali Jo Smith- Warrant for driving with Suspended License. 4. Lawrance Villarreal- Dui, TOC, Fail to Stop, Failure to Maintain Lane.
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report

Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
KXII.com

Pauls Valley Police searching for alleged burglary suspect

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pauls Valley police department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole coins from a car wash Monday. Police said an unidentified person in a white truck with a flatbed and utility boxes, broke the lock on a vacuum cleaner at Valley Wash Rack at 2101 W. Grant Ave, at around 1:30 a.m.
KXII.com

Lone Grove woman arrested for assault

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
KXII.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries. According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway. The details of the crash have not been released but according to a...
Myhighplains.com

Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian

ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
KXII.com

Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
KTEN.com

Love County school district seeks annexation

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
