KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital. According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property. The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe,...
KXII.com
Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district. The high school principal said the threat was made on social media. He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour...
OHP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Johnston County
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident involving two motorcycles in Johnston County.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A 32-year-old Tishomingo woman was killed in a Johnston County crash in on Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the incident involved two motorcycles traveling about one mile north of Milburn on State Highway 48A. Mesha A. Romero, who was a passenger aboard...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Waurika Chief of Police Report
City of Waurika arrests for this past week. 2. Wayne Steen- Pos Par, Pos Meth, Pos Marijuana, Expired License, No Insurance, Warrant 3 Counts of Child Endangerment. 3. Kali Jo Smith- Warrant for driving with Suspended License. 4. Lawrance Villarreal- Dui, TOC, Fail to Stop, Failure to Maintain Lane.
KXII.com
Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Johnston County. Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 48A a mile north of Milburn when the two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided. Troopers said...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report
Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
52-Year-Old Killed And 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grayson County (Grayson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
KXII.com
Pauls Valley Police searching for alleged burglary suspect
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pauls Valley police department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole coins from a car wash Monday. Police said an unidentified person in a white truck with a flatbed and utility boxes, broke the lock on a vacuum cleaner at Valley Wash Rack at 2101 W. Grant Ave, at around 1:30 a.m.
KXII.com
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries. According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway. The details of the crash have not been released but according to a...
Myhighplains.com
Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian
ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
KXII.com
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
KXII.com
A divide in Thackerville’s Volunteer Fire Department leads to an attempt to change leadership
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Thackerville residents line up to cast a vote that will determine if the town’s volunteer fire department see a new president in its near future. According to officials, the demand for change in the board came after 3 volunteers were suspended after not completing the...
KTEN.com
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
KXII.com
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - KGAF is making a list and checking it twice. “I didn’t think it was possible to do anything for Christmas this year for them.”. The names on this list have nothing to do with naughty or nice. “It’s been a really rough year. I really...
