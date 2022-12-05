Read full article on original website
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
KTVU FOX 2
Tourists bloodied after man attacks them at hotel: Petaluma Police
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a couple visiting the Bay Area from Sweden were brutally attacked Thursday in the North Bay. The tourists were found bloodied in front of the Best Western Hotel on 200 S McDowell Blvd at 10:14 a.m., and had been attacked by Kyler Udell a 27-year-old man from Fairfield, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months
San Francisco - A nail salon owner in San Francisco is pleading for burglars to stop targeting her business. Wendy Nguyen has owned The Final Touch 2 on busy Presidio Avenue in the Laurel Heights neighborhood for ten years. She said her shop has been burglarized three times since July.
KTVU FOX 2
'Well involved' big rig fire erupts at Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Firefighters said a big rig caught fire at the Port of Oakland Sunday morning. Authorities tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that crews are at 14th and Maritime calling it a "well involved big rig fire." Smoke could be seen throughout the Bay. Many took to social media...
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
MARIN, Calif. - A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said. Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a...
KTVU FOX 2
White San Jose man accused of unprovoked shooting of unarmed Black man
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A white homeowner in San Jose has been charged with shooting an unarmed Black man as the victim walked to a grocery store from an Airbnb rental, Santa Clara County prosecutors said. Mark Waters, 66, will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Man wearing stolen CHP badge crashes car, fires gun into air, sheriff says
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Richmond man crashed his car Thursday night in Santa Rosa, and reportedly acted like he was a cop when officers arrived, flashing a stolen California Highway Patrol badge. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue around 11:07 p.m. after a neighbor reported...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
KTVU FOX 2
8 semi-trucks caught fire at Port of Oakland: officials
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Firefighters said 8 big rigs caught on fire at the Port of Oakland Sunday morning. Authorities tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that crews were at 14th and Maritime calling it a "well involved" fire. Smoke could be seen throughout the Bay. Many took to social media to...
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security
The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son Isreal is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs. She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there needs to be change.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge. Police say they're working hard to stay...
KTVU FOX 2
Hayward police release officer-body cam footage of fatal shooting
Hayward police released new information, including body-cam footage related to a deadly police shooting that happened in Castro Valley in October. The names of the officers involved and the man they shot and killed have all been withheld.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
