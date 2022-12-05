ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

North Haven Football Claims First State Title with 51-34 Win Versus Killingly

The North Haven football team won its first state title in program history by claiming a 51-34 victory against Killingly in the championship game of the Class MM State Playoffs at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Dec. 10. The matchup was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Nighthawks scored the next 23 points of the game to take a commanding fourth-quarter advantage on their way to capturing the state crown. North Haven, which was making its second appearance in a state final, finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-2.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Rams Finding Strength in their Defense On the Court

The Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team is working to build a culture of winning. The Rams will not need to look far to find examples of that winning culture. Across their OSHS campus is a soccer team that just finished celebrating their fourth consecutive state title. Many of the players on that team will take the court for Head Coach Chris Perras this winter.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Grizzlies Fencing Excited to Build on State Championship Season

The Guilford Grizzlies co-ed fencing team began practicing this month, with their first official tournament slated to start on Friday, Dec. 16. The 57-fencer team is coached by Tara Bowers and assisted by Jeremy Goun and Mark Kissinger. The sport of fencing has three disciplines: the épée, foil, and saber,...
GUILFORD, CT
A National Day of Wreaths Coming to the Community

A day of remembrance, honor, and teaching is coming to town as the Harry R. Bartlett American Legion Post 89 will lead East Haven’s Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. Based in Maine, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to memorialize and give...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Charter Revision Proposals Head Back to Council

At a public hearing on Dec. 7, the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) received feedback from the public about proposed changes to the Town Charter. Those proposals now go to the Town Council for review. Earlier this summer the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Charter for...
CLINTON, CT

