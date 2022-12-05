WATCH: Amy Grant talks ‘healing journey’ while receiving Kennedy Center Honors



Christian recording artist A my Grant said she was grateful to return to the stage following a traumatic head injury.

While arriving at the Kennedy Center Honors Sunday, Grant said she “felt filled up” from support received in recognition of her artistic achievement.

“Am I drooling?” Grant jokingly told Fox News Digital about her first concert back since a serious bike accident over the summer. “Last week was my first time back onstage, and I can't think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith. I was nervous that first day. I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote.”



“I’m just on a healing journey,” Grant added. “But this time here, you know, love and kindness [are] also very healing, and I'm not kidding — I feel filled up from head to toe."

The “Baby, Baby” singer fell during a bicycle ride in July, reportedly leaving her unconscious for up to 15 minutes and resulting in several injuries that included a concussion. To give her time to recover, she canceled her tour dates during September and October and rescheduled them for spring 2023, according to a statement from her management team.

Following her first concert back in Memphis, Tennessee, last week, Grant thanked her fans for their prayers in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you Memphis! After a season of healing at home, it was good to be back on stage,” Grant wrote . “Thank YOU for your many prayers over the last few months and as my healing continues. I hope to see some of your familiar faces in the audience over the next few weeks.”

In addition to Grant, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, and U2 received Kennedy Center Honors for their Lifetime Artistic Achievement. The 2022 honorees were announced in July.

(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees, front row from left, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Tania León, join, back row from left, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono for a group photo at the State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C.



Country music singer Ellie Holcomb also attended the Kennedy Center Honors and commended Grant for “help[ing] people feel seen.”

"My dad produced all of her records, so I've gotten to see her take this journey and do it with grace and humility and authenticity,” Holcomb said of Grant. “She sings songs that widen the circle and I think that makes space for all of us to feel like there's a place where we belong."



Holcomb was recently in Nashville for the premiere of The Wingfeather Saga, a record-breaking family animated series released by Angel Studios. Holcomb is the voice of the show’s Ferinia Swapleton.