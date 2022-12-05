Read full article on original website
Tara Thompson
6d ago
I Ms.Thompson I'm a lawful presence of my community in the famu area I've never seen this malicious homicide of my sister's friend child I'm very upset this has hit so close no word's can explain what his mother is feeling justice needs to be rendered.To The Wilson family My deepest condolences to you All I love you All,.MS TARA Thompson 🙏
WCTV
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
WCTV
WCTV wraps up the 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00...
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
WCTV
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
WCTV
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office. FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
WCTV
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show. 1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand. In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated. Shape the...
WCTV
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
WCTV
Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner. It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season. Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle...
WCTV
FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend university president Dr. Larry Robinson for another year. The board also approved a 3.5% raise and a 17.5% bonus for Robinson. He earns $436,436 annually, according to University officials. He was first named FAMU’s 12th president...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for this weekend and beyond. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Connected Kitchens Strawberry Cheesecake candy cane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In preparation for the holidays, if you’re looking for a simple yet sweet treat to bring to the party this recipe is for you. What you’ll need is a pack of Pillsbury Crescent roll dough in the original flavor. One can of Duncan Hines Simply strawberry or raspberry pie filling and topping, and one tub of Philadelphia No-Bake cheesecake filling, or you can use the individual mini cheesecake crumble snack size containers.
WCTV
Tips to keep your pups safe around the holidays with Morgan’s Dog Training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From counter surfing to monitoring stress levels, Morgan’s Dog Training sat down with WCTV on Sunday’s Good Morning Show to make sure we’re keeping our pups safe this holiday season. Stress singles for dogs can come in many different forms but may include...
