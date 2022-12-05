ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City of Memphis Public Works crews prepared for the rainy week ahead

Memphis, Tennessee
 3 days ago
December 5, 2022 | City of Memphis crews are prepared for the forecast of rain expected throughout this week. Crews are ready for rainy weather by inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets and checking other essential areas to help minimize the potential for street flooding. Public Works crews will work to inspect and clear as many storm drains as possible during normal business hours.

Public Works is encouraging residents who’ve had instances of water entering their homes or accumulating on their property to take early measures to prevent or divert water by clearing storm drains near their homes, cleaning gutters, downspouts, to help reduce the chance of residential flooding.

During the forecast for rain, city streets may experience standing water in low-lying areas for a short duration due to drainage systems being overwhelmed by heavy rainfall. These types of temporary ponding typically subside once heavier rainfall amounts end. However, if such areas do not drain off quickly, please notify the City. Motorists should not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines, or around road closure barricades.

To report street flooding or down trees during normal business hours, please call 311, and to report down trees or flooding after-hours and on weekends, please contact OEM at 901-636-2525. Storm equipment and personnel will remain on standby to respond to flooding-related emergencies. To report power outages, please call MLGW at 901-544-6500.

