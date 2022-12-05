Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
ODAC names new director
The Board of Directors for the Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation has named David Cross as the new executive director for the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex (ODAC). Cross had been serving in an interim capacity since September. "We are absolutely thrilled to have someone of David's caliber join our team full...
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
WSET
Construction underway for temporary casino in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Caesars casino is coming soon to the Southside. Well, at least a temporary one. There's a huge structure out at the construction site on Bishop Road in Danville. It appears that is where the temporary casino will be. Caesars executives shared plans about it...
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
chathamstartribune.com
Glenwood Gas & Oil opens an office in Gretna
A family tradition has come to Gretna as a new business made its way into the town. Glenwood Oil & Gas opened a new office at 779 Main St. in Gretna on Friday, Dec. 2, with a ribbon cutting that included local businesses and government officials. "We have had a...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
chathamstartribune.com
Gun free zone raises questions, to be discussed Tuesday
A recent resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County School Board makes it illegal to carry a gun onto any property that it leases or owns — and that includes the ECC auditorium used by the Board of Supervisors for its meeting, as well as athletic fields used by non-school sanctioned youth sports.
Greensboro Family Dollar considered ‘total loss’ after fire; 1 wanted for information
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have knowledge about a fire that occurred on Sunday morning. At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, GPD officers and firefighters came to the Family Dollar on 1435 East Cone Boulevard after getting a report of a fire inside the […]
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna women charged with trespassing
Pittsylvania County Authorities are charging a Gretna woman with trespassing after an argument with a bus driver on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Deputies were dispatched to Deer View road early Tuesday morning after a bus driver called for assistance, according to the criminal complaint. Michella West is charged with trespassing on...
Man escapes patrol car after being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say. On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to […]
