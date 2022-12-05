Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Disappointing Starts to the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings are now 24 games into the 2022-23 season. While that is not quite a third of the way through the 82-game schedule, that’s more than enough to time to have a good grip on team and individual trends this season. For example, with a record of 12-7-5, it’s clear that the Red Wings are not going to be one of the basement-dwellers this season, and could very well be in the playoff picture on the final night of the season. In other words: things are trending up in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Timmins, SDA & Brodie
Two really good teams meet tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars play in Texas. The Stars enter the game with a record of 14-6-5, and the Maple Leafs 15-5-6. Both teams are coming off overtime losses. The Stars were down four goals in the third period...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about what a Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Brock Boeser might look like. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might be linked on a certain defenseman. How did Erik Karlsson react when he was asked...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Flames Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have had to temper their expectations through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, as their team has gotten off to a disappointing 12-10-3 record. It was far from the start anyone had envisioned, as they entered the year being considered Stanley Cup contenders. The good news, however, is that there is still plenty of time left, though they will have to figure things out sooner than later.
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Who Stepped Up After the “Break”
A water main break is never a good thing. However, the Nashville Predators have won three straight games after a water main break forced the cancelation of two games, giving them an unexpected six-day break. After two overtime wins against the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1), the Preds defeated the New York Islanders on Friday night (Dec. 2).
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Wheeler is Thriving in New Role
The Winnipeg Jets are experiencing a season the pundits predicted they would have had in 2021-22. Currently, in second place in the Central Division, they have turned some heads and are a vastly improved hockey club. One of the big questions going into the season centred around the play of Blake Wheeler and how he would respond to the changes brought about by new head coach Rick Bowness. Despite being publicly embarrassed in the off-season, he has answered the call and is now playing at a level worthy of his hefty contract.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken Prospect Report: Wright, Petman, Firkus & More
We are about two months into the 2022-23 hockey season, and it’s time for another edition of the Seattle Kraken Prospect Report! With the holiday season rapidly approaching, we’re going to take a look at five Kraken prospects who will likely be seeing themselves on the “nice” list once Santa Claus takes flight.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Must Act Now To Save 2022-23 Season
“There are no explanations or excuses,” said Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk after his team lost 5-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (Dec. 6). “It’s unacceptable. It’s on us – we just weren’t ready.”. After their latest defeat, the Senators find themselves...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Teddy Weekend Takes, Medical Scare
If a piece of technology isn’t working, sometimes the best way to fix it is simply to turn it off and turn it back on. This past weekend, the Windsor Spitfires found out that works for them, too. After a tough stretch that saw their game start slipping, they stopped, regrouped, and made a statement on an important weekend. Now, they head into the final stretch before Christmas with a renewed sense of confidence.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
Comments / 0