The Hockey Writers
Canucks-Bruins Rivalry Resparked by Chara’s Comments
Another chapter was added to the historic 2011 Stanley Cup Final rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, thanks to allegations made by former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. On the popular “Games with Names” podcast, he claimed that the Canucks were practicing what order they would hand the Stanley Cup off in if they won. According to the former captain, this was used as bulletin board material and helped the Bruins win the 2011 Stanley Cup. Here is a look at the series of events that have happened since the comments were made.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Depth Continues to Shine on Third Line
As has been said a lot so far, the Boston Bruins have truly had an incredible first quarter of the season and are looking better than anyone had expected coming into the season. A big reason for their success has been the depth contributions they are finally getting. For the past few seasons, the team has struggled to get the most out of its offensive players. Last year, the bottom-six struggled to have positive impacts during games, particularly when it came to scoring.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flyers, Canadiens, Bruins, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers promised to trade Jesse Puljujarvi if things didn’t go well. It sounds like the two sides might be getting to that point. Meanwhile, could the Philadelphia Flyers buy out Kevin Hayes’ contract?. The Montreal Canadiens has had previous interest...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Notebook: Jenner Sees Progress, Kings 1-3-1 & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming off one of their finer performances of the season Friday night. They held the Calgary Flames to a single goal, which marked the third time 26 games the Blue Jackets held an opponent to one goal. Joonas Korpisalo started the game and stopped all...
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Canucks Could Provide In-Season Blockbuster Deal
Earlier this week, former Toronto Maple Leaf and current media personality Mike Johnson threw out the idea of the Leafs trading for Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat. Now, this is something I could get behind and I agree with Johnson; Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas should inquire on Horvat’s services.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Marner & More
The Toronto Maple Leafs can win ugly. They are also resilient. They proved both with a come-from-behind (several times) overtime win against the Calgary Flames last night (Dec. 10). Granted, there were a few lucky bounces in the mix as well. And, of course, William Nylander showed up with his...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Special Teams Lead Way in Win Over Canucks
After a rough couple of losses, the Minnesota Wild found their winning ways once again when they took on the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, Dec. 10, on the road in Vancouver. They started things off strong with a power play goal in the first and held off the Canucks through the rest of the period. However, in the second, things started to look like they would unravel as they were outshot 19-7 by the Canucks, took three straight penalties, and lost a lot of momentum.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ McDavid on Pace for NHL’s Most Points in Over 25 Years
It’s one thing for an NHL player to be on a record pace over a few games, or even a month. But when that high level of production is maintained for a significant portion of the season, then you can start talking seriously about reaching new milestones. The Edmonton...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Teach Tough Love to Puljujarvi Before Trading Him
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was absolutely on point playing forward Jesse Puljujarvi on the fourth line Friday night in the Oilers’ win over the Minnesota Wild. There are plenty of fans arguing that this is no way to boost the confidence of a player who is clearly fragile and feeling less-than-stellar about his game, but that’s not the first concern Woodcroft, Puljuajrvi’s teammates, or the fans should have. No, Puljujarvi is well past the point where he needs a bit of a confidence boost. He’s broken and there are only two ways to fix him.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Ran Through the Gauntlet and Surpassed Expectations
Stop me if you’ve heard this before — the Boston Bruins are good. This was true two weeks ago when I wrote it, and it remains true now. Since the middle of November, the Bruins have been able to silence any doubts that remained around the hockey world. They have set an NHL record for consecutive home wins to start a season, and led the league in points for much of the year. The Bruins did both things, taking the league by storm to start the season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Send Peyton Krebs Down to the AHL
The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a massive 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their scoring was once again their strongest asset. They have seen significant offensive development from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka, but one young player in particular still cannot find his scoring touch consistently. Peyton Krebs has been relegated to the third and fourth lines, and it has stunted his growth. While the majority of his teammates have all found ways to score more consistently, Krebs has taken a huge step back compared to last season. It is time that general manager Kevyn Adams sends him down to the Rochester Americans so that he can get his confidence back.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/11/22
The Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday as they return home after playing two on the road. They hope to continue their promising performance this season as they face Capitals talents including Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Before the clock starts ticking on Sunday night, let’s take a look at what to expect for this exciting matchup.
The Hockey Writers
Slumping Kraken Need to Get Back to Basics
After recording seven consecutive wins, the Seattle Kraken are in the midst of a slump that has seen them drop three games in a row. With a tough road trip underway, they’ll need to figure something out in order to keep pace with a chaotic Pacific Division. The second...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Slide Continues as Injuries Add Up
The New York Islanders have been in a playoff spot for much of the 2022-23 season, and yet, it’s anyone’s guess where this team is headed in the short or long term. Injuries are starting to add up in addition to continued poor play from much of the team, which will surely compound their issues moving forward. Anthony Beauvillier and NHL All-Star Adam Pelech were out of the lineup in a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 10, and with no corresponding moves made as of Sunday morning, no one knows how long either will be out. With injuries adding up, can the Islanders weather Pelech’s absence and stop their slide?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Line Combos, 3 Streaks & Engvall
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play a Calgary Flames team that should be in a nasty mood. The Flames are coming in on a back-to-back. Last night, they played in Columbus against former teammate Johnny Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets and lost 3-1. The loss halted the Flames’ three-game winning streak.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-0 Loss vs Hurricanes – 12/10/22
On the heels of a statement 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders couldn’t have played a more opposite game. In the second game of a back-to-back, they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 and looked hopeless from the opening puck drop. It wasn’t the first time the Islanders were shut out as they failed to score against the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-0 loss on Nov. 5 and were blanked against the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Nov. 10, but it was arguably their worst offensive performance.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Might Have Finally Found Way Forward for Lafreniere & Kakko
Could it be possible that it was this simple all along?. That the key to the New York Rangers finally unlocking the potential of their two slow-developing draft lottery prizes was to team them up with the club’s best center?. It’s certainly appeared that way during this exhilarating experiment,...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Eyssimont Isn’t Going Back to the AHL Any Time Soon
Mikey Eyssimont is not going back to the AHL any time soon. He’s quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Winnipeg Jets. He may not be the biggest, strongest, or most purely skilled, but Eyssimont may be the most compelling new player on a team that’s turned around completely under new head coach Rick Bowness.
