District: Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat

A Little Miami Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the school via social media, the district said in a press release.

According to the district, officials received information about the threat late Sunday night and contacted police immediately.

The district did not elaborate on the type of threat but said that it is working with The Hamilton Township Police Department to investigate this incident.

"The safety of our students and staff will always be paramount, and we will not tolerate any behavior that comprises the safety of our Panthers," the district said. "We urge parents to be vigilant about the actions their students are conducting online and commend those who took swift action to report this threat so that it could be investigated thoroughly."

In the past three months, there have been more than 10 threats made at various schools across the Tri-State, including an incident at Turpin High School where a student was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students and blow up a bus.

Princeton High School was among several Ohio schools targeted by a national active shooter hoax in September. Police received a 911 call claiming there was an active shooter inside the school with 10 people injured. When police responded, they deemed the call a hoax.

Schools in Dayton, Springfield, Newark, Toledo and the Cleveland area all received 911 calls about possible active shooters as well, which were deemed hoaxes. WCPO affiliates in Colorado , Missouri and more also reported similar swatting situations.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

