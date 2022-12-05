Stats - 1768 runs, and a rare Test win in Pakistan

3 Number of away Test wins for England against Pakistan , including the 74-run win in Rawalpindi. Their previous two wins came in Lahore in 1961 and Karachi in 2000. England have played 25 Tests in Pakistan , of which they lost only four while 18 ended in a draw, but lost five of the six Tests played in the U.A.E .

1768 Runs scored by Pakistan and England in the first Test, the third-most runs ever scored in a Test match. The 1939 Test between South Africa and England in Durban produced 1981 runs, while the 1930 Kingston Test between West Indies and England had an aggregate of 1815 runs.

1 This Test became the first to produce a result despite both teams having a 550-plus total. All the previous 15 Test matches with two 550-plus totals by a team ended in a draw. The 1768 runs scored in Rawalpindi are also the most in a Test match to produce a result . The previous highest was 1753 runs between Australia and England in 1921 at the Adelaide Oval.

847 Runs aggregate by Pakistan in this Test match is the second-most for a team in a defeat. The 861 runs by England across their two innings against Australia in 1948 in Leeds is the highest. Pakistan's first-innings total of 579 is also the third-highest by any team to end up on the losing side in Test cricket.

4.54 Run rate across the four innings in Rawalpindi, the highest for any Test match that lasted 2000-plus balls. The previous highest was 4.17 in the 2015 Test between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane.

691 Difference between balls faced by Pakistan (1512) and England (821) in this match. It is the sixth-highest difference in balls faced by the losing side and the winning team in a Test match. The highest is 910 balls in the 1965 Delhi Test between New Zealand (1647) and India (737).

342 Second-innings lead for England when they declared at Tea on the fourth day. It is the joint fifth-lowest lead for any team at the point of declaration when at least four sessions are remaining in the match.

9 Wickets between England's pace bowlers in the fourth innings. Only one visiting team's seamers took more wickets in the fourth innings of a Test in Asia - all ten wickets for West Indies pacers against India in 1983 in Ahmedabad.