ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, Skaneateles girls basketball have busy starts

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SshSi_0jXtj2mA00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much has changed in area high school girls basketball, and Marcellus is at the center of those changes.

The Mustangs are now led by head coach Delaney Martin, who replaced Lauren Collister after a successful stretch that included the Mustangs’ long Section III Class B playoff runs in 2019 and 2021.

Opening last Tuesday night against Bishop Grimes, Marcellus nearly got a big victory, only to get caught at the end of a 32-31 loss to the Cobras.

A solid first half saw the Mustangs trade baskets until it outscored Grimes 13-6 in the second quarter to grab a 22-17 edge. Then, in the face of Grimes’ defensive pressure, Marcellus went cold the rest of the way.

Held to two points in the third period and little more in the fourth quarter, Marcellus was still tied, 31-31, when it fouled Cobras seventh-grader Aaliyah Zachery on a rebound shot with 4.6 seconds to play.

Zachery made one of the two free throws, and a desperation final shot from half-court went off the backboard.

Before all those late struggles, Bella Mondello and Cece Powell accounted for most of the Marcellus production, Mondello earning 13 points and Powell adding 12 points. Zachery (12 points) and Olivia Bitz (11 points) paced Grimes.

At a weekend tournament in Owego, Marcellus beat the hosts 49-40 in Saturday’s opening round, not allowing a single point in the first quarter while racing to an 11-0 advantage.

To help the Mustangs hold off Oswego’s rally, Powell poured in 26 points, more than half her team’s output, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Gabby Voss had 10 points, with Mondello adding six points.

Both Powell and the Mustangs cooled off in Sunday’s final against Cortland, falling 38-27 as, ahead 23-22 at the break, Marcellus was held without a field goal in the third quarter and managed just a single free throw.

Again, Powell did all she could, earning 16 points, but the Purple Tigers held the rest of the Mustangs to just three total field goals as Valerosa Gambitta had 12 points and four others earned six points apiece.

Skaneateles began last Tuesday with a 55-39 defeat to Henninger, who outscored the Lakers in every quarter.

Maddy Ramsgard had 13 points, with Ayla Pas’cal adding 12 points as no other Skaneateles player had more than one field goal. Kapriece Sigler paced the Black Knights with 19 points.

Then, in Friday’s opening round of the Jessica Beal Memorial Tournament at Homer, Skaneateles handled the host Trojans 57-41, outscoring the Trojans 35-23 in the second and third quarters as Ramsgard earned 21 points and Pas’cal got 19 points. Allie Michel finished with six points.

The Lakers claimed the title on Saturday by topping Moravia 49-36, using a 14-7 push through the second quarter to go in front for good and getting 13 points apiece from Ramsgard and Michel, plus 10 points from Isabella Pietropaoli.

Solvay was close against Cato-Meridian in last Tuesday’s opener, only to fall 38-33 to the Blue Devils, not quite able to overcome getting held to three points in the first quarter.

Neonna Turk still finished with 11 points, while Shay’Eanna Turk and Jayda Coyne had seven points apiece. Kaydence Morrissette, with 17 points, acounted for nearly half of Cato’s production.

Jordan-Elbridge got close to a win in its opener last Wednesday against Onondaga, but fell 44-42 to the Tigers, not quite able to overcome a 15-6 first-quarter deficit.

Abbie Ahern led the Eagles with 14 points. Erin LaVancha had 10 points, with Haley Root adding nine points as OCS got 21 points from Jakiya Hill and 12 points from Sheat Baggett.

Rebounding well, J-E got into the win column Friday, handling Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 56-18 as it led 33-12 by halftime and spread its production around well.

LaVancha led with 14 points, Erin Hildebrant adding 13 points as Ahern got 10 points, Riley Crawford eight points and Makayla Penird six points.

This happened as Solvay met OCS in the Tigers’ own tournament and lost, 49-22, OCS jumping out 22-2 in the first quarter and never got caught, though Turk had nine points and Brielle Burke added seven points. A 51-26 loss to Phoenix followed in Saturday’s consolation game.

underwent a coaching change, too, Scott Duda taking over for Stafford Spreyer, and it proved a rough start for the Wildcats last Thursday as it fell 66-30 to Rome Free Academy.

The Black Knights kept WG from earning a field goal until the second quarter, by which time it already trailed 17-1, never able to recover.

Isabella Quinones had eight points and Mia Raymond had six points, but they were both far behind RFA standout Amya McLeod, whose 26 points 10 of which were free throws) nearly matched the entire Wildcats roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball gets 34-27 win over F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Area high school girls basketball teams are now underway, many of them finding some early-season success at the expense of one another. Jamesville-DeWitt has already knocked off two local rivals, following up its Dec. 1 romp of Bishop Grimes by turning back Fayetteville-Manlius 34-27 in last Tuesday night’s season opener for the Hornets.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Grimes, ESM boys basketball continue strong starts

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In their own manners, boys basketball teams from Bishop Grimes and East Syracuse Minoa continued to find some early-season success. Grimes had started on Dec. 3 in dramaatic fashion, beating Nottingham 57-55 in the Peppino’s Invitational when Erik Wall converted with 3.8 seconds left to break a 55-55 tie.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys basketball streaks to pair of win

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it took a couple of tries, the Cazenovia boys basketball team was able to hand new head coach Chris Bubble his first victory in charge. It happened last Tuesday night, when the Lakers met Phoenix at Buckley Gym and, mostly led by its defense, pulled away to defeat the Firebirds 48-31.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa boys, F-M girls claim bowling clashes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With some high-profile opposition, area high school bowling teams began to rack up matches and lane experience while also trying to build win totals, too. East Syracuse Minoa went up against its neighbors from Fayetteville-Manlius last Thursday at Green Lakes Lanes, with the boys Spartans and girls Hornets each taking 7-0 decisions.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles ice hockey rebounds from loss to Cortland-Homer

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Not so long ago, the prospect of anyone in area Division II ice hockey threatening Skaneateles, or even keeping up with them, seemed unlikely. But the early stages of the 2022-23 season have revealed some vulnerability for the Lakers, and what happened in Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime defeat to Cortland-Homer at Allyn Arena reinforced that point.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey takes 4-0 defeat to Skaneateles

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At last, the opportunity for the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team to rise to the top of the Division II ranks presented itself. Having chased Skaneateles for so long, the Brothers went to Allyn Arena Thursday night to further damage a Lakers side that had lost in overtime to Cortland-Homer two nights earlier.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey gets win over Watertown IHC

MORRISVILLE – Back-to-back defeats to Section II foes on the opening weekend of December seemed to suggest that the Cazenovia ice hockey team was due for a letdown after its 2021-22 success. But when the Lakers faced Watertown IHC in Tuesday’s home opener at the SUNY-Morrisville IcePlex, it put...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, Fayetteville-Manlius bowlers get early-season victoriesa

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before and after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, area high school bowling teams made their 2022-23 season debuts and forged a fair amount of success. In its opener last Monday against Fulton at Green Lakes Lanes, Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowler Adam Koss dazzled with a 752 series, all part of the Hornets’ impressive 7-0 shutout of the Red Raiders.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls basketball splits pair of opening games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new high school girls basketball season is underway, and Cazenovia got to see game action even before the calendar turned to December. The Lakers went 13-9 a season ago, able to reach the Section III Class B playoffs and win an opening-round game against Canastota before falling to Utica-Notre Dame in the round of 16.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball goes 1-1, routs Bishop Grimes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the last two full seasons for the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team included long, exciting runs to the Section III Class B championship game. Here, in 2022-23, it was supposed to be more difficult without stars like Jenna Sloan, Naywel Ayeil, Natalie Musolino and Rosalie Vincent, but the Cobras got a big season-opening win last Tuesday when it went to Marcellus and fought past the Mustangs 32-31.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

MPH girls volleyball wins pair of opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What happened in the fall in area high school volleyball had to resonate beyond Jamesville-DeWitt, where the boys won Section III’s first-ever state championship and the girls were sectional Class A champions, too. East Syracuse Minoa took note, having seen its girls team go...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey opens with losses to Section II foes

GEDDES – A revival of the Cazenovia ice hockey program was accomplished last winter, with the Lakers going 17-4 and advancing to the Section III Division I semifinals before falling to Baldwinsville. Expecting something similar in 2022-23 will be a big task, something illustrated by how Cazenovia fared against...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy