Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11

By Pam Robinson
 6 days ago
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning.

Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, open and fully functioning.

For months, residents have cruised by the space, looking through the doors to see the progress being made on construction. Marshalls moved recently from a different location in the center to take up a smaller portion of the old kMart store.

And ShopRite has been on a hiring campaign, advertising and posting signs around the center, looking to staff up before the store opened.

This story will update




