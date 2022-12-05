ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ISP investigating I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police District 9 is investigating a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. ISP says the crash took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at this location and IL 29 northbound exit to get onto Interstate...
74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
Illinois Lottery hosts toy drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois lottery was giving back through a holiday toy drive on Thursday night. Adults could donate a new, unwrapped toy at the County Market on Monroe and receive one Illinois holiday instant ticket and two fast play and scan tickets. All toys donated will...
Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
