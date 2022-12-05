Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
wtoc.com
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
accesswdun.com
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
WJCL
Police in Savannah respond to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-516
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 11:49 p.m.:The crash has been cleared and the road is back open. Initial report: Police in Savannah responded Tuesday night to a crash with serious injuries that shut down part of I-516. According to a statement from the Savannah Police Department around 9:30 p.m., officers...
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen girls who disappeared from hospital
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenage girls. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, Az., and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham and Chatham County, were last seen December 2 around 1 a.m. leaving Willingway Hospital.
WRDW-TV
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old father died this week in an apparent industrial accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley. The accident Wednesday claimed the life of Trenton Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Lewis was from Metter, and a friend said he leaves behind a wife...
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill woman's family seeking answers after she's been missing for more than a week
WSAV is taking a closer look into the disappearance of a 42-year-old wife and mother from Richmond Hill. Police say she was last seen leaving her home over a week ago and no one has heard from her since. Richmond Hill woman’s family seeking answers after …. WSAV is...
Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
accesswdun.com
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County
A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of […]
wtoc.com
Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Walthourville Police officer was released from the hospital Saturday morning after getting into a car accident Friday Night on West Oglethorpe highway in Walthourville. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the officer was attempting to make a U-turn, and was hit by a Ford...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
