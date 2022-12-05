ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
SAVANNAH, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old father died this week in an apparent industrial accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley. The accident Wednesday claimed the life of Trenton Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Lewis was from Metter, and a friend said he leaves behind a wife...
WADLEY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
STATESBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Walthourville Police officer was released from the hospital Saturday morning after getting into a car accident Friday Night on West Oglethorpe highway in Walthourville. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the officer was attempting to make a U-turn, and was hit by a Ford...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

