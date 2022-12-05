ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
WKRC

Search continues for missing Pierce Township man, who has autism

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews continued looking Saturday morning for a local man who disappeared. Tommy Mills, who has autism, vanished on Tuesday. Friday, family and friends hoped to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Instead, they are holding on to hope that he will be found safe.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Forest Park Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at Framingham Drive and Fairborn Road just after 8 p.m. No information has been released on any potential victims. Authorities have not said if there are any...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Man charged after child brings 2 handguns to elementary school

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WKRC) - A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child brought two handguns to school on Friday. Police say the guns belong to 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, but wouldn't specify what his relationship is to the child. A parent at the school, Danielle Lawrence, says she was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WKRC

Search for missing man with special needs intensifies

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It has been since Tuesday morning since anyone has seen a missing man with special needs in Pierce Township. Volunteers and law enforcement continue their search for Tommy Mills. Teams have walked more than 20 miles through the nearby woods and neighborhoods trying to find Tommy. The weather has not been great, but volunteers and law enforcement are leaning on each other to keep focus on finding Tommy and bringing him home safe.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Green Township Branch Library holds grand reopening

MACK, Ohio (WKRC) - The Green Township Branch Library reopened Saturday after a nearly four-month closure. An official ribbon-cutting was held, followed by special activities for the whole family. People can stop by to see all the improvements, including an expanded children's play area, more computers, and an updated community...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Apple is facing a class action lawsuit filed by two women in California, who say they were stalked using AirTags. The women allege that their ex-partners used the product to secretly track their movements and whereabouts in real time. AirTags were introduced by the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy