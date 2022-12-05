PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It has been since Tuesday morning since anyone has seen a missing man with special needs in Pierce Township. Volunteers and law enforcement continue their search for Tommy Mills. Teams have walked more than 20 miles through the nearby woods and neighborhoods trying to find Tommy. The weather has not been great, but volunteers and law enforcement are leaning on each other to keep focus on finding Tommy and bringing him home safe.

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO