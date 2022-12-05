Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
KELOLAND TV
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
KELOLAND TV
Debra Anderson, 73, made S.D. legislative history
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The flags outside South Dakota’s Capitol will fly at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of a former lawmaker from Minnehaha County who made history in her home state and went on to serve in the nation’s White House as an aide to a U.S. president.
KELOLAND TV
SD might start to limit nonresident archers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulations could get more complicated for some archery hunters seeking deer and antelope next fall. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday proposed changing several of its regulations and cap the number of nonresident licenses that could be used on public lands.
KELOLAND TV
New relationships making progress on child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than one year after $100 million in federal funding was awarded for child care in South Dakota, one advocate believes progress continues to be made on the issue. The biggest change for Kayla Klein, former child care provider turned advocate, has been the...
KELOLAND TV
Money hasn’t yet stopped spread of zebra mussels
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The most effective answer to South Dakota’s problem of zebra mussels spreading into more lakes is simply having every boater clean, drain and dry their watercraft every time they leave the water, a state Wildlife Division official said Friday. Jake Davis told the South...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
KELOLAND TV
Two flu deaths, 1,783 new cases in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 1,700 new flu cases have been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health the past week. The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota with 1,783 new confirmed flu cases in the week ending Dec. 3. There were 80 new flu-related hospitalizations and 179 hospitalizations through the 2022-23 flu season.
KELOLAND TV
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s first class of certified Community Health Workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first class of certified community health workers graduates this week at Southeast Tech. It’s a program that’s been years in the making to help fill an important gap in health care and social services across the state. “You go...
KELOLAND TV
Flu positivity rate increasing, Sanford doctor says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the holidays approach, respiratory illnesses are ramping up across Sioux Falls and beyond. According to the Center for Disease Control, influenza activity in South Dakota is “high.” Doctors at Sanford tell KELOLAND News that the health system is seeing an increase in those seeking influenza tests and a high rate of positivity at 26%.
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Overnight snow fall covers eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a winter wonderland for parts of KELOLAND this morning. Thursday, snow began to fall throughout the eastern part of South Dakota with some parts of the state receiving as much as 10 inches. Here are some photos viewers have already started to...
KELOLAND TV
SDGFP: Pets can be in some parks’ cabins and lodges
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who reserve cabins and lodges in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas will be able to have pets join them for $10 a night at some locations. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided Thursday to drop its rule prohibiting...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Weekend; Stormy Next Week
Now that the snow is done for southeast KELOLAND, it’s time to concentrate on the next one for next week…. But in the meantime, the rest of today and the weekend will be quiet with dry skies and temperatures in the 30s. Now, on to next week…. A strong...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Weekend Ahead: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND saw up to 10 inches of snow last night. We also had thunder snow which drops a lot of snow. We have light winds which helps keep the snow on the ground. We do have fog in some locations in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
New ticket system coming for SD video lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Technology that would allow players to insert tickets in addition to cash into video lottery terminals is coming together, according to the South Dakota Lottery’s executive director. The latest timeline points toward June 1, 2023, for when the new ticket-in / ticket-out system should...
KELOLAND TV
How you can harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 15 days left till Christmas there is still time to harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills this holiday season. Christmas tree permits are available for $10 on recreation.gov from your local Forest Service office or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.
