KATU.com
Columbia River Gorge continues to see snow, ice, school closures
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. — Snow and icy roads continued to affect the Columbia River Gorge area this morning, causing school delays and prompting cautious driving. KATU's meteorologist Rhonda Shelby indicated that the west part of the Gorge would see a mix of rain and snow today, while the central/east part was put under a 3"-7" inches of snow Winter Weather Advisory.
KATU.com
ODOT planning for low-income tolling options in Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is working on a solution for those who are less able to pay for future tolls that are coming to the Portland area. ODOT's proposing toll discounts for drivers with a household income equal to or below 200% percent of the federal poverty level, or roughly $55,500 annual income for a family of four.
KATU.com
Oregon's hospitals surpass capacity issues seen during COVID-19 pandemic surges
Oregon health officials say a surge in respiratory viruses is overwhelming hospitals to levels not reached even during peaks of the pandemic. "The combination of surging flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity, which never happened during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon," said Dean Sidelinger, Oregon health officer and epidemiologist, during a news conference Thursday. "Hospitals are overwhelmed and don't have enough beds to treat everyone in the manner that they are accustomed to."
KATU.com
Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
KATU.com
Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
KATU.com
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database
SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
KATU.com
Joe Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican candidate Joe Kent is requesting a recount of all votes cast in his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. In a statement to KATU News Kent's campaign reads in part, "Given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues...
KATU.com
Entertaining Ideas with Wisconsin Cheese
Need some inspiration for your next holiday gathering? Belinda Chang, James Beard Award winning sommelier, joined us to share how to make entertainting easier and tastier with Wisconsin Cheese!. For more information and great recipes, visit the Wisconsin Cheese website. This segment sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese.
KATU.com
Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan
The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
KATU.com
AARP: Avoid Common Holiday Scams
Oregonians lose millions of dollars to scammers, espeically during the holiday season. Chuck Harwood, Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission, joined us to share some of the most common scams and how you can avoid becoming a victim. To report scams and frauds or to get more information on...
