Oregon health officials say a surge in respiratory viruses is overwhelming hospitals to levels not reached even during peaks of the pandemic. "The combination of surging flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity, which never happened during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon," said Dean Sidelinger, Oregon health officer and epidemiologist, during a news conference Thursday. "Hospitals are overwhelmed and don't have enough beds to treat everyone in the manner that they are accustomed to."

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO