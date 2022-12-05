Tractor-trailer driver killed, several people injured in multi-car crash on I-84 in West Hartford during morning commute

A tractor-trailer driver was killed and several people were injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in West Hartford near the Hartford line on Monday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

The collision took place on I-84 West in the area of Exit 44 just before 5 a.m. on Monday and involved a CTtransit bus, two tractor-trailers, a postal truck and two passenger vehicles, according to state police.

A CTTransit bus was stopped in traffic in the right-center lane on I-84 West east of the Exit 44 off-ramp. An approaching tractor-trailer did not stop in time and collided with the back the bus. No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, state police said.

The tractor-trailer then collided with the passenger side of a FedEx truck that was stopped in front of the bus, according to state police.

After being hit by the tractor-trailer, the bus collided with the rear end of a Jeep Wrangler and a postal truck, which were both stopped for traffic in the left-center lane, according to police.

The Jeep then traveled into the left lane and rear-ended a Toyota RAV4, which was stopped in traffic. The tractor-trailer that started the chain of events came to a final stop in the right lane and right shoulder of I-84 West, state police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, identified as Gary Carter, 58, of Enfield was declared dead on the scene, state police said.

According to state police, the Toyota and Jeep drivers refused medical treatment on the scene. The postal truck driver, FedEx truck driver, CTTransit bus driver, Honda driver and Honda passenger were all transported to Hartford Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov .