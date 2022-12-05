Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have mostly sunny weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This weekend will be partly sunny for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 9, will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 18 and west winds at 15–20 mph that could gust as high as 30 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions possible in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The coming week will be full of wintry weather in Cheyenne, and the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports that the area could be in for some blizzard-like conditions. Snowfall is expected to begin on Monday, but will escalate to blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday...
capcity.news
Local historian to speak on women’s suffrage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, a local historian will speak at the Laramie County Library to commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Kylie McCormick, a historian from Casper, will discuss how the state made history in 1869 as the first U.S. territory to give women the right to vote, 51 years before the nation passed the 19th Amendment.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jason Edward Degen, 45 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Halladay Subaru gives back to community during Share the Love Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In recognition of Subaru of America’s nationwide Share the Love campaign, Halladay Subaru staff in Cheyenne are donating money to and volunteering with the city’s Meals on Wheels program. During Subaru of America’s annual Share the Love campaign, which runs from Nov. 17, 2022,...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Groesbeck; Saylor; Mainwaring
Brent Ira Groesbeck: November 25, 1960 – December 4, 2022. Brent Ira Groesbeck, 62, of Cheyenne, passed away on December 4, 2022 in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Suzette Groesbeck; five children, Garrett, Sydney, Briton, Logan, and Jaron; his mother, Donna Groesbeck;, sisters, Laurie Groesbeck and Suzanne Mohler; and brother, Bruce Groesbeck.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Sunny weekend to give way to winter weather at start of week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect clear skies and some unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend. These will be short-lived, however, as Monday night is expected to bring snowfall. Today, Cheyenne will see a high temperature of 43 degrees with clear, sunny skies. The temperature is expected to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Rotary to distribute bikes to children with special needs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 10, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne will give out 36 adaptive tricycles to students with special needs in Laramie County School District 1. The bikes are adaptive tricycles which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The giveaway will take place at Cheyenne Fire Station, 7222 Commerce Circle. Students and parents can pick up tricycles from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
capcity.news
Torrington resident charged with striking pedestrian in October hit-and-run
CASPER, Wyo. — Felony charges have been filed for a Torrington resident accused of striking a pedestrian in his vehicle and driving off on Oct. 26, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release Thursday. Juan Gomez Gallardo, 68, is charged by the Goshen County Attorney’s Office with aggravated assault...
capcity.news
Laramie County Extension Office announces last call for gingerbread house contest
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Extension Office is taking final registrations to enter its third annual Gingerbread House Contest. Registrations must be submitted by midnight Dec. 9. All entries will need to be dropped off at the Laramie County Extension Office, 1400 E. College Drive, by 6 p.m....
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue honors members at awards ceremony
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Thursday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue held its first awards and promotion ceremony. Fire Chief John Kopper and Battalion Chiefs Andrew Dykshorn and Byron Mathews presented more than 25 of the department’s members with recognition for their service. As the first of many celebrations to come...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty in the second-degree murder of toddler
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old boy. Wyatt Dean Lamb, 29, entered the plea on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in the case of the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, whose body was found in a dumpster in 2021.
