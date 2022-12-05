ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?

It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?

Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
12 Gigs of Riffmas to Raise Money for 12 Maine Families in Need

It's called the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. Riffmas is a takeoff on Christmas using his first name, Riff. Gigs, is substituted for the word Days. Riff Johnson plays 12 gigs, tries to raise 12 grand and donates the money to make it a Merry Christmas for 12 Maine families who might otherwise not have the best holiday.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Mrs Maine International 2019, Devan Demmons is Fighting Cancer

Assume that most of us have some kind of health insurance, and most of us are relatively healthy. Imagine being diagnosed with cancer. But because of other underlying medical conditions you are not able to receive traditional treatments. And insurance doesn’t cover the alternative treatment costs. Meet Devan Demmons.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country

Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman

The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
Maine Trapping: 2022 Fall Season Fur Tagging Days Listed

With the general trapping season winding down, Maine trappers can have their furs tagged on these fall tagging days. The fall fur tagging days are right around the corner. Maine trappers who need to have their furs tagged can do so on a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife fur tagging day. The special days for the fall season are coming up in January 2023. All fur tagging takes place at IFW regional headquarters.
Which Taylor Swift Album is Maine’s Favorite?

If you haven’t been hearing the name “Taylor Swift” in the news lately then you very well may be living under a rock. I’ll snap my fingers and tap my toes when a Taylor Swift song comes on but I’m no Swiftie fan, yet I can not escape the discourse around “The Eras Tour”
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails

The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
