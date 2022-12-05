Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Chain checks on almost all Northstate routes due to winter weather
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 9, 9 PM:. Caltrans officials said there are chain checks throughout the Northstate due to winter weather. District 2 officials announced roads are being affected near Burney, Mt Shasta, Old Station and Weaverville. Chain screenings are currently in place on northbound Interstate 5 at...
Wildlife officials plan to capture world-famous mountain lion 'P-22'
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the...
Wintu Tribe's search for human remains at California construction site ends
REDDING. Calif. — What was once a historical tribal village is now being turned into a public path and parking lot. The Wintu tribe has been dreading Friday, Dec. 9, as it concludes their search for human remains at the site, as well as cultural artifacts. After beginning their...
Masking up for Winter? Northstate health agencies concerned over surge in illnesses
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging residents statewide to brace for respiratory viruses over the winter period, such as COVID-19 and Influenza, which has seen a surge nationally. To shed light on the subject, the CDC held a teleconference on Monday, Dec. 5, with...
