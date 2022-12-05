ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Wildlife officials plan to capture world-famous mountain lion 'P-22'

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy