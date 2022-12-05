A cold night of shooting cost the Lady Panther basketball team as they shot just 20% inside the arc in a 42-24 road loss to the Sherrard Tigers. The Tigers were the second tough opponent of the week for Chris Brown’s squad as they fall to 4-4 (1-2). The Panthers lost to undefeated Monmouth-Roseville on Monday. “It’s been a tough week for us playing two really good teams on the road but I believe we are taking a lot of good things away from this week and building more confidence every single day”, said Brown.

SHERRARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO