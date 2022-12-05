Read full article on original website
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
PAHS Annual Cookie Sale
The Prophetstown Area Historical Society will hold its annual cookie and candy sale on Saturday, December 17th from 9-Noon at 302 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The fundraiser features dozens of homemade holiday goodies and a chance to see the society’s museum decked out for the Holidays.
Thank You For Supporting Local Family
A local pastor and friends recently began a GoFundMe effort to help support Alizabeth Martin and her children of Prophetstown as they move forward after losing husband and father Damien Martin in a car crash in late September. Pastor Diana Verhulst of Prophetstown administered the fund and this week Verhulst...
Obituary- Illene Margaret (Becker) Howlett
Illene Margaret (Becker) Howlett, of Prophetstown, IL, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 after a brief illness. There will be no services per Illene’s wishes, but a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In memory of Illene, donations can be made to The First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown and Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown, IL.
Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit (video/photos)
A burglary suspect was apprehended in rural Prophetstown on Thursday morning at approximately 8:10AM according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The arrest was the result of an incident that occurred around 3:15AM Tuesday, December 5th when a break-in to a building owned by Josh Hovey of Prophetstown near Washington and Lomax Roads was observed and interrupted on a security camera.
Orion Stops Panthers
The EP Panther boys varsity hadn’t played in 10 days and struggled to find their shooting touch Friday night at Orion falling to the Chargers 51-37. The home team started strong and led 18-11 after the first 8 minutes. Panther senior Noah Wiseley’s consecutive 3-point shots midway through the second quarter gave EP a little momentum to close a 15 point lead to 9 but Orion scored the last 7 points to make it 37-21 at the half.
Lady Panthers Can’t Hang With Tigers
A cold night of shooting cost the Lady Panther basketball team as they shot just 20% inside the arc in a 42-24 road loss to the Sherrard Tigers. The Tigers were the second tough opponent of the week for Chris Brown’s squad as they fall to 4-4 (1-2). The Panthers lost to undefeated Monmouth-Roseville on Monday. “It’s been a tough week for us playing two really good teams on the road but I believe we are taking a lot of good things away from this week and building more confidence every single day”, said Brown.
