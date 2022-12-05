Melba Vincent, age 94 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Genesis Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on June 13, 1928 to the late Rev. Lawrence and Bessie Chambers Vincent. She was married for over fifty years to Rev. Jake Vincent, who also preceded her in death.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO