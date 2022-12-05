Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Elmer Mitchell Mathews
Elmer Mitchell Mathews, age 85, of Bowling Green, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on October 1, 1937, to the late Roy Mathews and the late Euna (Rigsby) Mathews. He was a self-employed carpenter and of the Baptist faith. He is survived by...
wcluradio.com
Jack Milton Vaughn
Jack Milton Vaughn of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Jack Vaughn and Betty Jean Dye Vaughn, was born on Monday, March 26, 1956 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. He was 66 years, 8 months, and 12 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Melba Vincent
Melba Vincent, age 94 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Genesis Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on June 13, 1928 to the late Rev. Lawrence and Bessie Chambers Vincent. She was married for over fifty years to Rev. Jake Vincent, who also preceded her in death.
wcluradio.com
Ricky Glen Jones
Ricky Glen Jones, 43 of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday December 1, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A Barren County native, he was the son of the late Leroy Jones and Donita Wright Thomerson. He was a hard worker, an avid gamer, and loved spending time with friends and family.
wcluradio.com
Jerry Wayne Baxter
Jerry Wayne Baxter, 59, Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his residence. A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Clarence Porter Baxter and Myrtle Helen Walker Baxter. Jerry spent most of his early life around Eminence, KY in Henry County. He was an avid...
wcluradio.com
Richard Lee Pickett
Richard Lee Pickett, 65, Glasgow, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Hugh O. Pickett, Sr. and Carolyn Elizabeth Morgan Pickett. He was a truck driver for RDH and an avid bowler. Survivors include his wife Patricia...
wcluradio.com
Clayton Harold Watson
Mr. Clayton Harold Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky died Friday, December 09, 2022 at his residence in Cumberland County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 75 years. He is survived by his children, Nicky (& Loria) Watson, Brad (& Julie) Watson, David (& Heather) Watson, Joe Chad (& Rebecca) Watson all of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Nikki Lea (& Jordan) Anderson, Matt Dale Watson, Emily (& Riley) Wisdom, John Alex (& Loralee) Watson, Ashley (& Abel) Troyer, Kaleb Watson, Kaden Watson, Delilah Watson, Shaun Watson, Silas Watson, Sydney Watson, great-grandchildren, Rylea Anderson, Braylea Anderson, Logan Watson, Hadley Wisdom, John Marshall Watson, Jonah Watson, James Watson, Winston Troyer, Salem Troyer, Judah Watson, Waylon Troyer, sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky, Rachel Blakely of Burkesville, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Jack Looney of Crossville, Tennessee, Joe David Jones of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
wcluradio.com
Jarene Jones
Jarene Jones, age 95, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Duey and Ollie Emma (Murphy) Graves, and was raised in Hickory Ridge. Jarene married Grady Odell Jones on February 7, 1946. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.
