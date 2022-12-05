ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn running back Nate Carter to enter transfer portal six days after positional coach EJ Barthel announces exit

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

UConn running back Nate Carter announced Monday on Twitter that he’d be entering the transfer portal. Carter was among the nation’s leading rushers when he separated his shoulder against Michigan and made the decision to have season-ending surgery.

The announcement came six days after running backs coach EJ Barthel posted that he’d be leaving UConn for Nebraska.

Carter tallied 405 yards on 65 carries through the four games he played this season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. After leading the team last year with 578 yards on 125 carries, Carter opened the 2022 season with the best game of his career. At Utah State in the season-opener, he compiled 200 total yards, 190 on the ground, and gave UConn fans their first sense of excitement for the team that is now headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 19 .

[ Faith and football: How UConn star Nate Carter navigated the decision that ended his once-promising season ]

“First and foremost I want to give all glory and honor to my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I will forever be thankful for all he has done for me in my life. May his name alone be glorified and not my own,” Carter’s post began. “Thank you to Coach Mora, the coaching staff, athletic trainers, equipment staff and everyone involved within the UConn football team that have supported, sacrificed and served me here at UConn.

“Lastly, thank you to my teammates. My brothers. I appreciate every one of you for constantly pushing me, motivating me and challenging me to be better every day. The relationships I’ve built, the memories I have and the lessons that I’ve learned with you guys will last for a last time. This program and community has truly impacted me over the last few years, and I pray that in some way that I’ve impacted the lives of others within this program and within the UConn community.”

Carter, who graduated high school early and joined the Huskies as a 17-year-old , is a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

In Carter’s absence, Barthel coached up the rest of the running backs without missing a beat. The room, which has been thin all season after the loss of Carter and Brian Brewton to injury, has relied on fullback Robert Burns (graduating after this year), sophomore Devontae Houston and true freshman Victor Rosa.

Still, the Huskies finished the regular season with the No. 32 rushing offense in the FBS.

Barthel, lauded for the relationships he’s built with players and how he’s accelerated the development of Rosa, who quickly turned into a top option for the Huskies despite coming into the season No. 4 on the depth chart, caught the attention of Matt Rhule, who recently accepted the head coaching job at Nebraska.

Barthel was an offensive assistant and scouting intern for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers under Rhule as head coach in 2020 and 2021.

His announcement was simple: “#PoundTheRock” – the phrase all of the Husky backs bought into. It also included a photo of himself coaching in a Nebraska hoodie.

Burns reposted Barthel’s announcement with a series of “A+” grades for developing, recruiting, teaching and motivating talent. “He’s a football historian who helps players slow the game down mentally and maximize their strengths. No one more deserving,” Burns wrote.

To Burns’ post, head coach Jim Mora replied: “Quite a testament to the impact Coach EJ Barthel has made on the players here at UConn Football. We will miss him and we wish only the best. We always stress to our players a ‘next man up, no excuses’ mentality, and that is how we will approach replacing this great young coach.”

