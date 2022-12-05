Read full article on original website
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14
The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
“I’m just hoping for the best”: 49ers teammates express concern for Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel tried to walk off the field after going down and grasping at his leg in the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he couldn't walk and returned to the ground. The 49ers bench emptied as a cart arrived....
Schultz: 49ers don’t believe Deebo Samuel suffered a serious injury, WR to undergo more tests
There is a lot of concern for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field. Samuel's return to the game was ruled out at halftime. One early report...
49ers-Buccaneers: Ty Davis-Price among 7 inactives for Niners; Nick Bosa active
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 14 matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. RB Tyrion Davis-Price. TE Ross Dwelley. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) DL Hassan Ridgeway...
No Huddle Podcast: Talking Brock Purdy and 49ers’ Playoff Expectations With John Chapman
(Episode 195) - John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast joins Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi, and Brian Renick. The guys have already printed shirts for the Brock Purdy hype train and discuss what to expect from the rookie quarterback going forward. They also dive into potential NFC playoff matchups and the 49ers' weaknesses.
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Deebo Samuel carted off the field; Kevin Givens injured
DT Kevin Givens (knee, questionable) Defensive tackle Kevin Givens went down on the third defensive snap of the game. He walked off the field slowly before heading into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Givens appeared to be favoring his right leg and was eventually carted to the locker...
Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson ahead of game vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore has been ruled out and is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
The 49ers defense has restored its “elite” status from the beginning of the season
The San Francisco 49ers began the season with a 3-2 record, but were marred by inconsistencies on the offensive end until their dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers were propelled by their defense, which had a strong balance between the front seven and...
Buccaneers at 49ers, Week 14 predictions: Fans confident Niners win 6th straight
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, December 11, at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
Pelissero: Best-case scenario is Jimmy Garoppolo serves as 49ers’ backup deep in the playoffs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't slamming the door on the possibility that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might return at some point during the playoffs. The team isn't even sure yet if they will place Garoppolo on its injured reserve list. Garoppolo is expected to miss seven to eight...
Why Christian McCaffrey feels a ‘sense of urgency’ to prove 49ers right
Running back Christian McCaffrey sat down with FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen, a former Carolina Panther teammate, ahead of Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt will call the game from the broadcast booth at Levi's Stadium. McCaffrey arrived with the 49ers...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on IR decisions, Purdy’s good week of practice; Bosa evades hamstring talk
The San Francisco 49ers can designate two more players to return from the injured reserve list. They would like to use those opportunities on running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, bolstering the offense and defense for the playoffs. That means that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa questionable for Sunday due to ‘legit’ hamstring issue
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his third consecutive practice after emerging from this past weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as some hamstring irritation. Bosa is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.
John Lynch: 49ers won’t place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be headed to injured reserve. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this morning. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," Lynch told KNBR's Paul McCaffrey and Markus Boucher. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
Why one Bucs insider believes Tom Brady-to-49ers in 2023 makes sense
In 2020, Tom Brady was coming off one of his more unspectacular seasons—for Tom Brady, that is. Most felt the quarterback, then entering his 21st NFL season, was trending downward. One team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a flier on the future Hall of Famer. Brady led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season there, making those who doubted him look foolish.
Why Christian McCaffrey has been the 49ers offensive MVP since his arrival
The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster move ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder. At the time, the trade was met with mixed emotions from fans and...
How the 49ers offense will look with Brock Purdy at quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers are set to roll with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy at quarterback for the foreseeable future, if not the remainder of the season, raising questions as to how the offense could look after yet another injury to the quarterback position. On Sunday, playing in the first extensive...
49ers QB Brock Purdy eager to prove he’s not ‘irrelevant’
Being the last pick in this year's draft will follow quarterback Brock Purdy throughout his NFL career. The "Mr. Irrelevant" label attached to being the final selection won't define him, though. Purdy is preparing to make his first NFL start after entering last weekend's game due to Jimmy Garoppolo's foot...
