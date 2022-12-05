Read full article on original website
Asian VC fund Sora Ventures relocates to ‘crypto friendly’ Taiwan
Asian VC firm Sora Ventures has announced it is moving its business to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of “a very crypto-friendly environment.” Sora Ventures was previously based in Hong Kong and other areas of Asia. Sora is, however, far from bearish on the Chinese crypto industry. Speaking...
SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
Amber Group reportedly set to end $25M Chelsea deal, lays off 40% of workforce
Singapore-based crypto firm Amber Group is all out to cut costs as it plans to end its $25 million sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC, lay off 40% of staff, and close its retail operations. Earlier in May 2022, Amber Group announced a partnership deal with Chelsea Football Club. The deal...
WazirX to share Proof of Reserves with the public
WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange, has said that it is currently working with a third-party vendor to conduct an audit of its reserves, which will provide a proof of its holdings. This is an ongoing process and the results of the audit will be shared with the public when they...
TOR network DDOS attacks lead to I2P solution for Bitcoin Privacy apps
Bitcoin projects look at i2p amid TOR DDOS issues slowing down the network. Bitcoin privacy apps and lightning nodes have been struggling with DDOS issues for most of this year, as TOR, the network used by many of these applications, has been under attack. In response, the team behind the MercuryWallet application decided to make their wallet work with both TOR and I2P, a decentralized network that provides anonymous communication over the internet.
Ethereum OPAC compliant blocks in decline after touching 80%
According to recent data from MEV Watch, for 24 hours timeframe, 64.44% of Ethereum blocks were compliant with OFAC standards. However, the Ethereum educator and investor sassal.eth reported on Dec.9 that OFAC compliance topped 80% and then decreased to 65%. Office of Foreign Assets Control or OFAC is responsible for...
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
What is NFT wash trading? Examples of how it works
Dec 2022, CoinGecko and Footprint Analytics Joint Report. There is an underlying assumption that the entire NFT market is fraudulent and only consists of wash traders. Unfortunately, we often see media headlines pushing this narrative. After all, why would people spend millions of dollars on a JPEG?. Wash trading is...
UK exploring a digital pound
A digital pound could be launched in the U.K. as part of the country’s effort to introduce better regulation to the crypto industry. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced that the government will begin exploring a central bank digital currency in the coming weeks. Hunt said that...
AI cryptocurrencies post strong performance suggesting burgeoning interest
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector grew 12.3% over the last 24 hours, making it the second biggest gaining sector after cannabis. Notable top 10 AI cryptocurrency performers were Cortex, which develops machine learning models on blockchain, up 93.7%, and Fetch, which leverages AI and automation for dApp and peer-to-peer applications, gaining 33.7%.
Ethereum developers to include EOF implementation in Shanghai upgrade
On Dec. 8, Ethereum(ETH) developers gathered for the 151st All Core Developers (ACD) call. During the call, the developers decided to include five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) related to the implementation of EOF in the Shanghai upgrade. The ACD calls are regular meetings where Ethereum developers discuss and coordinate changes...
Bitcoin sees minor sell-off in response to worse-than-expected PPI data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November showing a month-over-month increase of 0.3%. Expectations were for a 0.2% increase, giving a worse-than-expected result and further signs inflation is not under control. PPI shows the average change over time in the selling prices received...
SBF plans new venture to repay FTX collapse victims, claims ‘did not commit fraud’
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of the now-collapsed FTX crypto exchange, has said that he hopes to start a new business to generate funds to pay back victims of the company’s collapse. More than one million FTX users are estimated to be locked out of their crypto wallets...
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
Rural Kenya harnesses stranded potential energy to mine BTC using hydropower
A rural village in Kenya has been using off-grid energy generated using hydropower to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and power 500 families nearby. The news was shared by Cash App Product Lead Miles Suter, along with a video and several pictures. How does it work?. The model belongs to Gridless Compute,...
Ethereum up 4% after staked ETH withdrawal revelation
Ethereum (ETH) developers will prioritize the withdrawal of staked ETH in the Shanghai upgrade scheduled to hold as early as March 2023. A Twitter thread from Tim Beiko revealed that the developers discussed the scope of the Shanghai upgrade and the “EVM Object Format” (EOF) implementation. EOF is a group of Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) that will help to upgrade the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). These EIPs include 3540, 3670, 4200, 4570, and 5450.
Bitcoin on-chain deep dive: BTC falls below the global electrical cost
Fed officials have been prohibited from speaking ahead of next week’s fed funds announcement; investors have been left pondering on U.S. rate cuts priced in for 2023 and 2024. While December 2023 Fed Funds Rate Futures are priced at 4.5%, December 2024 is currently priced at 3.5%; an aggressive rate cut occurred this week.
Bitcoin’s 2022 realized losses is almost double the size of realized profit
CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode charts showed that Bitcoin’s (BTC) realized losses in 2022 were almost twice the size of realized profit. According to the chart, Bitcoin had a realized loss of $195 billion in 2022. This means that several holders sold their BTCs for less than they bought them. Most of these losses occurred in February, May, June, and November.
