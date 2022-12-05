Bitcoin projects look at i2p amid TOR DDOS issues slowing down the network. Bitcoin privacy apps and lightning nodes have been struggling with DDOS issues for most of this year, as TOR, the network used by many of these applications, has been under attack. In response, the team behind the MercuryWallet application decided to make their wallet work with both TOR and I2P, a decentralized network that provides anonymous communication over the internet.

11 HOURS AGO