South Bend, IN

Help the city of Goshen decorate Mirth tree for the holidays!

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen needs your help decorating the town with some holiday spirit!. Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience invites neighbors to decorate the Mirth tree located outside of the Utility’s Business Office on Fifth Street with eco-friendly ornaments. This means glass, plastic and glitter...
GOSHEN, IN
Free holiday craft event at McNaughton Pavilion December 20

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free arts and crafts event at McNaughton Pavilion on December 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the Winter Wonder World event, participants will also learn more about how different cultures celebrate Christmas and winter holidays across the globe.
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Holiday Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The city of South Bend kicked off the holiday season with its annual holiday light parade, despite the cold, misty weather. Santa Claus stopped by to meet local kids as well as the creative floats. The Miss South Bend team, including ABC57's Maci Tetrick and Teen Keegan...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
ELKHART, IN
Santa Claus is coming to the South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh at the South Bend Police Department on Monday to meet with members of the community, grab some cookies and snap some photos!. Community members are invited to join Santa for a free photo in the main lobby of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Hunting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --While hunting is banned in city limits, hunters tree stands were found setup next to Portage Manor, on Portage Avenue, near the Cemetery in the woods. City officials and the County are trying to put a stop to it before someone get injured. "It's just not safe...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Farmer's Market asking for Giving Tree donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Farmer's Market is looking to keep those in need warm during the upcoming winter months. The Giving Tree at the South Bend Farmer's Market is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, mittens and scarves until Tuesday. All items will be displayed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawaka sewer rehabilitation project

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --During the week of December 12 to December 16, CIPP sewer lining crews will be working at the following locations, depending on the weather. 12/12 - Manor Dr from Lincoln way East to Manchester Dr. 12/12 – Manchester Dr from Manor Dr to 122 Manchester Dr. 12/13...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Engineering and Construction Center Open House on December 12

ELKHART, Ind. --To provide Concord High School students interested in engineering, robotics and construction trades fields, construction was recently completed on a new learning area for a space to learn work readiness skills that match industry demands, as well as develop skills that will support their future careers. The Concord...
ELKHART, IN
Michigan State Police to host Santa experience

NILES, Mich. -- Community members will have the chance to meet with Santa on Dec. 17 at the Michigan State Police Niles Post. Jolly ol' St. Nick will be at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a gift for every child who comes to visit.
NILES, MI
The week starts warm and sunny but finishes with rain, snow, and wind

It's been a relatively quiet yet cloudy weekend for Michiana so far, and it is expected to stay that way heading into Sunday. Overcast conditions will persist with the possibility of a rogue shower Sunday AM, but otherwise temperatures will remain unusually warm. Monday, we'll see a relatively clear slot of time in the day for the sun to poke its head out, but Tuesday will change that will the incoming low-pressure system from the west. Rain is expected to start in the overnight hours from Tuesday to Wednesday and will persist through Friday morning most likely. Because of the pressure system's position relative to Michiana on Wednesday, wind will have a notable impact as well.
MICHIANA, MI
Mostly pleasant Monday will be replaced by messy conditions later in the week

After this morning's widespread fog has finally retreated, Michiana has been relatively calm. We will finish the weekend off quietly in the low 30s and start the work week in the high 30s with mostly cloudy conditions on Monday for the only pleasant day of the week. On Tuesday evening, more clouds roll in as an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front brings steady rain and wind for the bulk of the mid-week into the weekend. Although rain chances gradually taper off late into Thursday, bringing an umbrella and/or rain jacket with you from Wednesday through Sunday is highly recommended. The steady temperature drop into freezing levels means snow is possible later in the week, especially Friday into Saturday.
MICHIANA, MI
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Fugitive Friday for December 9, 2022

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Timothy Anderson, Sharon Jamison, Marshawn Lovelady, and Jadin Vance. Timothy Anderson is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of arson. Sharon Jamison is wanted for armed robbery. Marshawn Lovelady is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction...
MICHIANA, MI
13-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Canton St. Thursday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived,...
ELKHART, IN

