It's been a relatively quiet yet cloudy weekend for Michiana so far, and it is expected to stay that way heading into Sunday. Overcast conditions will persist with the possibility of a rogue shower Sunday AM, but otherwise temperatures will remain unusually warm. Monday, we'll see a relatively clear slot of time in the day for the sun to poke its head out, but Tuesday will change that will the incoming low-pressure system from the west. Rain is expected to start in the overnight hours from Tuesday to Wednesday and will persist through Friday morning most likely. Because of the pressure system's position relative to Michiana on Wednesday, wind will have a notable impact as well.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO