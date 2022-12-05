Read full article on original website
Help the city of Goshen decorate Mirth tree for the holidays!
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen needs your help decorating the town with some holiday spirit!. Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience invites neighbors to decorate the Mirth tree located outside of the Utility’s Business Office on Fifth Street with eco-friendly ornaments. This means glass, plastic and glitter...
Free holiday craft event at McNaughton Pavilion December 20
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free arts and crafts event at McNaughton Pavilion on December 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the Winter Wonder World event, participants will also learn more about how different cultures celebrate Christmas and winter holidays across the globe.
South Bend Holiday Parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The city of South Bend kicked off the holiday season with its annual holiday light parade, despite the cold, misty weather. Santa Claus stopped by to meet local kids as well as the creative floats. The Miss South Bend team, including ABC57's Maci Tetrick and Teen Keegan...
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
Southhold Dance Theater brings "The Nutcracker" holiday magic back to the Morris!
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IND. -- The Nutcracker is back at the Morris!. Southhold Dance Theater partners with South Bend Symphony Orchestra for a weekend full of LIVE performances. This will be the first time the duo performs together in over 20 years, but the 41st Nutcracker performance. Morning Anchor, Summer...
Santa Claus is coming to the South Bend Police Department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh at the South Bend Police Department on Monday to meet with members of the community, grab some cookies and snap some photos!. Community members are invited to join Santa for a free photo in the main lobby of the...
Hunting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --While hunting is banned in city limits, hunters tree stands were found setup next to Portage Manor, on Portage Avenue, near the Cemetery in the woods. City officials and the County are trying to put a stop to it before someone get injured. "It's just not safe...
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
Learn to Play and Learn to Skate programs to launch at Iron Works Ice Rink in January
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Those looking to get on the ice at the new Ironworks Ice Rink in Mishawaka will have the chance to do so in a special way come January. The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department will be hosting a Learn to Play Hockey program and a Learn to Skate event at the Iron Works Ice Rink, starting in 2023.
South Bend Farmer's Market asking for Giving Tree donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Farmer's Market is looking to keep those in need warm during the upcoming winter months. The Giving Tree at the South Bend Farmer's Market is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, mittens and scarves until Tuesday. All items will be displayed...
Mishawaka sewer rehabilitation project
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --During the week of December 12 to December 16, CIPP sewer lining crews will be working at the following locations, depending on the weather. 12/12 - Manor Dr from Lincoln way East to Manchester Dr. 12/12 – Manchester Dr from Manor Dr to 122 Manchester Dr. 12/13...
Engineering and Construction Center Open House on December 12
ELKHART, Ind. --To provide Concord High School students interested in engineering, robotics and construction trades fields, construction was recently completed on a new learning area for a space to learn work readiness skills that match industry demands, as well as develop skills that will support their future careers. The Concord...
Michigan State Police to host Santa experience
NILES, Mich. -- Community members will have the chance to meet with Santa on Dec. 17 at the Michigan State Police Niles Post. Jolly ol' St. Nick will be at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a gift for every child who comes to visit.
The week starts warm and sunny but finishes with rain, snow, and wind
It's been a relatively quiet yet cloudy weekend for Michiana so far, and it is expected to stay that way heading into Sunday. Overcast conditions will persist with the possibility of a rogue shower Sunday AM, but otherwise temperatures will remain unusually warm. Monday, we'll see a relatively clear slot of time in the day for the sun to poke its head out, but Tuesday will change that will the incoming low-pressure system from the west. Rain is expected to start in the overnight hours from Tuesday to Wednesday and will persist through Friday morning most likely. Because of the pressure system's position relative to Michiana on Wednesday, wind will have a notable impact as well.
Mostly pleasant Monday will be replaced by messy conditions later in the week
After this morning's widespread fog has finally retreated, Michiana has been relatively calm. We will finish the weekend off quietly in the low 30s and start the work week in the high 30s with mostly cloudy conditions on Monday for the only pleasant day of the week. On Tuesday evening, more clouds roll in as an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front brings steady rain and wind for the bulk of the mid-week into the weekend. Although rain chances gradually taper off late into Thursday, bringing an umbrella and/or rain jacket with you from Wednesday through Sunday is highly recommended. The steady temperature drop into freezing levels means snow is possible later in the week, especially Friday into Saturday.
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
Fugitive Friday for December 9, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Timothy Anderson, Sharon Jamison, Marshawn Lovelady, and Jadin Vance. Timothy Anderson is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of arson. Sharon Jamison is wanted for armed robbery. Marshawn Lovelady is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction...
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
13-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Canton St. Thursday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Officers were called to the area around 4:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived,...
