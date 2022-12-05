ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect

By Ben Mitchell
 6 days ago

PERU, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday afternoon, Vermont State Police were notified that homeowners had surveillance footage of a suspicious vehicle and person entering their property on Hapgood Pond Road. The homeowners say that they did not know the person or vehicle and that no one had been invited to their residence.

Homeowners also discovered that the window at the back of the residence had been forced open. Investigations are ongoing and anyone who can help identify the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.vtips.info.

Otis Locke
6d ago

it shouldn't be that hard to identify that woman considering right on camera there's her license plate all the police have to do is look up the plate and who the car belongs to and you have her..

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Man faces unlawful trespassing charges

State police have arrested a Pittsfield man for trespassing on a property, and they say it’s not the first time. Police say 23-year-old Joshua Reed trespassed on a property on holiday drive in the town of Rutland last night around 7 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park

We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested after traffic stop in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — Two people were arrested in Dummerston on Wednesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles-per-hour while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on I-91 south at around 7:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Police discontinued pursuit and continued...
DUMMERSTON, VT
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WCAX

Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Brattleboro woman who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer last week. It happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police say Amanda Labbe, 41, failed to stop at a red light and hit a truck, which was unable to stop in time. She died at the scene.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
