Herbert Eugene Fuqua, 92, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a retired district manager for Tri-County EMC where he worked for 41 years, a 27 year member of the Scottsville Fire Department where he served as Chief for many years, a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, member of Bethany Church of Christ where he formerly served as Sunday school teacher and deacon, gunsmith and built Flintlock rifles and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a son of the late Robert Addison Fuqua and Helen Lavon Cliburn Fuqua and husband of the late Delsie Olene Whittimore Fuqua whom he married December 10, 1949.

