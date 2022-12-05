Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit upRoger MarshGlasgow, KY
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Elmer Mitchell Mathews
Elmer Mitchell Mathews, age 85, of Bowling Green, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on October 1, 1937, to the late Roy Mathews and the late Euna (Rigsby) Mathews. He was a self-employed carpenter and of the Baptist faith. He is survived by...
Ricky Glen Jones
Ricky Glen Jones, 43 of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday December 1, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A Barren County native, he was the son of the late Leroy Jones and Donita Wright Thomerson. He was a hard worker, an avid gamer, and loved spending time with friends and family.
Herbert Eugene Fuqua
Herbert Eugene Fuqua, 92, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a retired district manager for Tri-County EMC where he worked for 41 years, a 27 year member of the Scottsville Fire Department where he served as Chief for many years, a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, member of Bethany Church of Christ where he formerly served as Sunday school teacher and deacon, gunsmith and built Flintlock rifles and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a son of the late Robert Addison Fuqua and Helen Lavon Cliburn Fuqua and husband of the late Delsie Olene Whittimore Fuqua whom he married December 10, 1949.
Jack Milton Vaughn
Jack Milton Vaughn of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Jack Vaughn and Betty Jean Dye Vaughn, was born on Monday, March 26, 1956 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. He was 66 years, 8 months, and 12 days of age.
Wilbur Leslie Kerney
Wilbur Leslie Kerney, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Greenview Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter and Gladys Elmore Kerney. He was retired from the National Brush Factory. He is survived by two daughters: Shirley Kay Kerney and Leslie Kerney;...
Clayton Harold Watson
Mr. Clayton Harold Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky died Friday, December 09, 2022 at his residence in Cumberland County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 75 years. He is survived by his children, Nicky (& Loria) Watson, Brad (& Julie) Watson, David (& Heather) Watson, Joe Chad (& Rebecca) Watson all of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Nikki Lea (& Jordan) Anderson, Matt Dale Watson, Emily (& Riley) Wisdom, John Alex (& Loralee) Watson, Ashley (& Abel) Troyer, Kaleb Watson, Kaden Watson, Delilah Watson, Shaun Watson, Silas Watson, Sydney Watson, great-grandchildren, Rylea Anderson, Braylea Anderson, Logan Watson, Hadley Wisdom, John Marshall Watson, Jonah Watson, James Watson, Winston Troyer, Salem Troyer, Judah Watson, Waylon Troyer, sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky, Rachel Blakely of Burkesville, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Jack Looney of Crossville, Tennessee, Joe David Jones of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Richard Lee Pickett
Richard Lee Pickett, 65, Glasgow, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Hugh O. Pickett, Sr. and Carolyn Elizabeth Morgan Pickett. He was a truck driver for RDH and an avid bowler. Survivors include his wife Patricia...
Tereica Kaye Bryant
Tereica Kaye Bryant, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 7th, at U of L Health Care in Louisville, KY. Kaye was born in Columbus, IN on March 26, 1956, daughter of Martha Jo Patterson. She had received her GED, she was a CNA for 10 years & worked at a garment factory for 20 years.
Orene Vincent
Orene Vincent, age 94, of Sweeden, departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on June 8, 1928 to the late Efford “Elbow” and Ethel Meredith. She was married to Dewey Truman Vincent, who also preceded her in death.
Melba Vincent
Melba Vincent, age 94 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Genesis Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on June 13, 1928 to the late Rev. Lawrence and Bessie Chambers Vincent. She was married for over fifty years to Rev. Jake Vincent, who also preceded her in death.
Steven Richard Jackson
Steven Richard Jackson, 72, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late William Richard Jackson and Lucille Disman Jackson. He was a member, Clerk, Sunday School Teacher and a Deacon of Dover Baptist Church in Haywood. He was an avid sportsman, bass fisherman, UK fan, Green Bay Packer fan and Barren County Trojan fan. He was retired from Eaton Axle/Dana Corp. Steve was saved as a young boy and loved the church and his church family.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
Juvenile takes parents’ car, hits utility poles in Columbia
A juvenile reportedly took their parents’ car early Monday morning in Adair County and hit two power poles, causing recurring power outages in downtown Columbia. The collisions caused the intersection near the Columbia Post Office to be closed, and the car eventually crashed into the Southern Petroleum building, heavily damaging the business.
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
