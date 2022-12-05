ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Tri-Cities’ Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Tri-Citians can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington

It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
WASHINGTON STATE
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington

I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
ELLENSBURG, WA
6 Free Boats You Can Claim For Free in Washington and Oregon

How does that old boat owner joke go? The two happiest days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sell it. In the cases, I’m about to present to you the saying might go something like, "get it off my lawn…I just want it gone”. In other words, these boats are FREE.
OREGON STATE
Are You Prepared for a Substation Attack in Washington? Here’s What You Need

I want to open this post by saying I am not here to spread fear nor am I here to stir the pot. I also am not here to make light of a very serious situation in North Carolina. However, it would be unwise to look at current events and say, "that couldn't/wouldn't happen here." I am also not here to give copycats fuel. Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's begin. I will say that this sort of attack hits much closer to home than you realize, as authorities in Oregon and Washington investigate six unsolved substation attacks dating back to November.
WASHINGTON, DC
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Top 5 Things Washingtonians are tired of explaining

Living in Washington you're used to having to answer a lot of questions whenever you travel, or meet somebody on the internet from somewhere else. Everyone has so many questions about our home and some of them we're just sick and tired of. So we decided to put the top...
WASHINGTON STATE
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid

Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Gun Measure Getting Bounced Back and Forth

After a federal judge recently ruled that a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect come Thursday, placing a 30-day hold on the permit requirement to purchase a firearm, a state circuit court judge has blocked the entire law from going into effect. The law would ban...
OREGON STATE
2022 WA Databreach Numbers Close to 2021’s Record

The Washington State Attorney General's office has released its annual data breach report, and the numbers are eyebrow-raising. According to the AG's office, of the seven years these reports are prepared and released, 2021 was the 'worst', or saw the most people affected. But 2022 numbers are not far behind.
WASHINGTON STATE
