spectrumnews1.com
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio deer gun hunting week numbers released
OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week. The week ended Sunday, Dec. 4. Gun season re-opens for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the...
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
spectrumnews1.com
Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices are falling. How long will it last?
WISCONSIN — The falling price of unleaded gas across Wisconsin, may continue to sneak even lower in the days and weeks ahead. Gas prices are now back below $3.00 per gallon on average, according to AAA. "We're continuing to see both supply and demand push in the right direction...
spectrumnews1.com
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
spectrumnews1.com
AG Kaul warns of scam targeting Wisconsin seniors
MILWAUKEE — Over the past few weeks alone, the Department of Justice reports that seniors across Wisconsin have now lost more than $100,000 collectively to a new scam that’s been sweeping the state. “Law enforcement in Wisconsin has received several reports about these scams now,” Wisconsin Attorney General...
spectrumnews1.com
How to steer clear of RSV, COVID and the flu in Wisconsin right now
MILWAUKEE — As health care systems across the state have been dealing with the recent spike in patients suffering from RSV, COVID-19 and influenza, any progress against one virus appears to get wiped out by an uptick in another. “It seems potentially that RSV has peaked and now the...
