FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
One dead after fatal collision in Coles County
COLES COUNTY, (WAND)- One individual was pronounced dead after a two vehicle collision in Coles County. According to the Coles County Sherriff's Office, 24 year-old, Jean Laborde, of Florida was traveling west on Westfield rd., when for unknown reason lost control of their vehicle, sliding into the path of a 2003 Freightliner Van.
Traffic backed up on Northbound I-55/72 Interchange due to police investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to IDOT, Northbound Interstate 55/72 is shut down at the South Grand Avenue interchange due to a police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. WAND News reached out to the Illinois State Police who could only confirm that there was...
Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
Springfield CWLP restores power after early morning outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage affecting over 1,200 customers on the City’s northwest side served by the utility’s Amos substation. CWLP announces as of 1:05 PM power was restored to all customers. Any still experiencing trouble should call Dispatch...
Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield helps artists turn trash into treasure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield is the definition of organized chaos, but a perfect place to find your creative supplies and ideas. The shop is a small nonprofit that not only provides a way of reusing products and materials but also gives a space for education and job training for low income, unemployed, and homeless women.
Local shelter seeks donations to provide kids with gifts
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - God's Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for donations to provide children in its shelter with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Dan Watkins, Executive Director, said God's Shelter of Love would like monetary donations so mothers can go with staff to pick out gifts for their kids.
Harristown discusses a second potential dispensary
HARRISTOWN, ILL. (WAND) - The Village of Harristown could be seeing another dispensary in the area. In late June, the Village approved a growery and dispensary. This caused controversy with many local residents and they're continuing to express their concerns. "We had a company approach us asking if they could...
Homework Hangout Club receives $25,000 from LLCU
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An organization that has served the community for over 30 years just received a boost from Land of Lincoln Credit Union. LLCU donated $25,000 to the Homework Hangout Club, INC. on Thursday. In addition, the credit union pledged another $25,000 per year for the next two years.
Illini's Bielema takes part in ReliaQuest Bowl events in Tampa, FL
TAMPA, FL (WAND) -- We're less than four weeks away from the ReliaQuest Bowl featuring Illinois and Mississippi State. Today, Bret Bielema was down in Tampa, Florida for some media events. First, he met Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs defensive coordinator. The two took photos together with the trophy, then Bielema...
