Hocking County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine, Director Mertz Announce Rollout of Body Cameras for ODNR Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today announced that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle large General Electric plant fire in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A large factory fire is burning in Circleville at this hour. Crews were dispatched to the old General Electric plant 559 East Ohio Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rooftop of the building. Multiple departments have been...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

