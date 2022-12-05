Read full article on original website
Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
Ross Co. has highest number of distracted driving crashes in southern Ohio
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ross County has the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers in southern Ohio. Since 2017, the patrol reports that over 620 vehicle crashes have occurred in the county. In 2022 alone, there have been 40 vehicle accidents, one...
Governor DeWine, Director Mertz Announce Rollout of Body Cameras for ODNR Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today announced that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said...
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
Firefighters battle large General Electric plant fire in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A large factory fire is burning in Circleville at this hour. Crews were dispatched to the old General Electric plant 559 East Ohio Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rooftop of the building. Multiple departments have been...
