Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made after fatal shooting on Gordon Street
UPDATE (12/11): – A 20-year-old man is in custody following the death of a 29-year-old man Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified Keondre Jonquez Clyde as a suspect in connection with Demonta Steve Clyde’s shooting death. A warrant was issued for...
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
41nbc.com
Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man dies from injuries in Thursday crash
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is the victim of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Houston County Coroner James Williams tells us 20-year-old Nathan Newton died from his injuries Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway...
41nbc.com
Savannah man facing burglary, theft charges in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Savannah man is facing burglary and criminal trespass charges in Twiggs County. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the store was closed, but the store door and window were broken out.
41nbc.com
Person found dead in Dodge County house fire
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Dodge County. According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 7th in Milan. The Milan Fire Department responded to a...
41nbc.com
Highway 11 Halls of Horror hosts ‘Deck the Halls of Horror’
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County is offering up some holiday fear. The Highway 11 Halls of Horror is hosting its first “Deck the Halls of Horror.”. It started Friday, December 9 at 7 and runs through Sunday, December 11. It’s open from 7-11 Saturday and 5-8 on...
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
41nbc.com
Salvation Army still has 150 angels to be adopted
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With only six days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has 150 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. “Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree...
Comments / 0