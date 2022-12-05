Read full article on original website
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
David Lat on Hogan Lovells' Firing of Semi-Retired Equity Partner for Comments on Abortion and Race
An excellent column, as usual ("Biglaw's Latest Cancel-Culture Controversy"), which starts with Robin Keller's Tuesday Wall Street Journal op-ed on the incident, but adds a good deal more. On Tuesday, Robin Keller, until recently a retired equity partner at Hogan Lovells who was still serving clients, wrote a Wall Street...
'Secure Jobs Act' Would Cost New Yorkers Secure Jobs
The Secure Jobs Act, from New York City Council Member Tiffany Cabán (D–Queens), is aimed at protecting workers "against unfair and arbitrary firings," according to Cabán. But the act's mandates would likely make work much more precarious for many New Yorkers. Under the Secure Jobs Act, New...
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More Responses to Objections + Conclusion
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
New York Forces Websites To Monitor 'Hateful' Speech. A New Lawsuit Says This Violates the First Amendment.
In New York, websites and apps are required to have a plan to address "hateful conduct" on their platforms. A new lawsuit is seeking to change that. On Thursday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit on behalf of two online platforms, Rumble and Locals, as well as Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor who runs the blog The Volokh Conspiracy (which is hosted by Reason.) FIRE claims that a New York law mandating that online platforms provide mechanisms for reporting "hateful" speech violates the First Amendment.
