LaBelle man killed in Manatee County crash

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.

IMMOKALEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO