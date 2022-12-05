LaBelle man killed in Manatee County crash

Related
Naples man killed in Collier County crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP
A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Manatee County woman back on road after car title controversy
Cheri Hertzog can finally legally drive her new Jeep after she called Better Call Behnken for help.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed on Little League Road near Immokalee
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Monday night on Little League Road, just west of Immokalee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old Immokalee man was traveling south on Little League Road, south of America Way, around 7:15 p.m. A 62-year-old Immokalee woman was standing on Little League Road, facing east on the roadway, when the car hit her.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Immokalee Monday evening. The crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. A sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man from...
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
Crews rescue cat trapped inside camper that caught fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews saved a cat Wednesday evening that was trapped inside a camper that caught fire in North Naples. North Collier Fire crews responded to the blaze at Immokalee & Livingston Road just before 6 p.m. After extinguishing the flames, the driver of the camper was...
Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.
George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
Debris fire sparks at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were battling a large pile of debris on fire for several hours Thursday morning at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. Fortunately, the fire is now under control. Crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days...
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
LCSO: Uber driver arrested for attacking woman in Fort Myers
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a man has been arrested by the Special Victims Unit for sexual battery.
