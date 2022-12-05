Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Enters a Plea for Wood County Shooting
A Marshfield man arrested after a shooting entered a plea in Wood County Court. On May 30th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz (Age: 29) into custody in connection with the shooting.
wtaq.com
Investigation Into Unusual Police Shooting Continues
HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a 7-year veteran on the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday’s incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart...
WEAU-TV 13
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, December 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
wwisradio.com
Arrest Made in Decades Old Appleton Murder
(Appleton, WI) — There’s finally a suspect in custody in an Appleton murder from 1988. Prosecutors yesterday announced charges against Gene Meyer. He’s been living in Washington state for years, but used to live in Valders, Wisconsin. Investigators connected him to the 1988 murder and sexual assault of Betty Rolf through DNA evidence.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Man Arrested During Large Drug Bust Arrested Again in Another Large Drug Bust
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wood County man arrested as part of a large drug bust, has been arrested again on similar charges a second time in eight weeks. 42-year-old John Brogen was initially arrested in early October but a family member posted bond for him. Shortly after he was released, officers say they caught wind that he was likely using and distributing again, but were unable to reach him to offer treatment options and support.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/10/22 Waupaca County Rollover Accident
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Friday night reporting a one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W. Investigators says the driver of the southbound vehicle lost control. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. A ThedaStar helicopter flew that person to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.
seehafernews.com
Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/9/22 Ripon Police Chief Defends Investigation and The Community
Ripon Police Chief Bill Wallner took to social media Thursday to comment on allegations made against the Courts, the Police Department, and the City of Ripon as a community. The allegations were made by a 23-year-old woman in a video posted on Tik Tok. In the video she claims she was kidnapped when she was 15 and had two kids with an older man from Ripon who took her. She says the man was fined $500 for being with a minor and she wasn’t asked to testify. She says she was able to get away from the man who is now fighting for equal custody of the children. She claims the man is abusing the children when he has them every other weekend. Chief Wallner says investigative files in the case were pulled and reviewed. He says the department’s investigation into the case went further than the video contended and led to an arrest. Wallner says his department takes any allegations of sexual assault, crimes against children, as well as any other offenses seriously, and will investigate those to make sure that alleged offenders are brought to justice. He says they will continue to be a voice for victims in the community.
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
