Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance
Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
Ohio gets court date for Google lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Ohio has a court date for the first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Google. Delaware County Common Pleas Court set May 14 as the date Attorney General Dave Yost begins his case against the internet search giant in an effort to have it declared a common carrier and subject to government regulation.
